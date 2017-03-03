Jurgen Klopp Under Fire as Liverpool Face Arsenal Showdown

Liverpool have a fine record against the Premier League's leading sides this season, which is just about the only solace for Jurgen Klopp as he prepares for Saturday's crucial clash with Arsenal.

The Reds' 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Monday exposed significant defensive weaknesses once again as a campaign that once promised much continued to unravel.

Liverpool, top of the league briefly in November, will start the weekend in fifth place, and could be sixth by kick-off, as Manchester United will move above them by beating Bournemouth in Saturday's early game.

Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 formation has been excellent against the rest of the current top six – in eight matches this season against Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, Liverpool have won four and drawn four.

However, they have fallen short against teams in the lower half of the table.

Klopp has not been helped by a lack of stability in central defence, with Dejan Lovren absent for the last month with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lucas Leiva was paired with Joel Matip in the centre of defence at Leicester, and proved incapable of dealing with the pace of Jamie Vardy.

Even with Lovren fit, though, defence has been a problem for the manager, who has used 20 different centre-back combinations during his 17 months in charge.

Difficulties remain elsewhere, too. Striker Daniel Sturridge missed the Leicester defeat with a virus and, having made just five league starts all season, appears likely to leave at the end of the season.

There is one other sobering statistic for Klopp to consider; after 55 matches in charge, he has amassed 94 points, three fewer than his predecessor Brendan Rodgers had managed at the same stage of his reign.