Justin Gatlin Wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan
Aska Cambridge of Japan (L) and Justin Gatlin of the USA (R) hug after the Men's 100m. (Getty Images)
Veteran American sprinter Justin Gatlin fended off the challenge of a host of Japanese hopes when he won the men's 100 metres at the Golden Grand Prix in Kawasaki on Sunday, crossing the line first in 10.28 seconds.
The Rio Olympic silver medallist started slowly but rallied to dip ahead of Asuka Cambridge, who finished .03 seconds behind the American, while another Japanese, Shuhei Tada, came third in 10.35.
Any hopes of clocking a fast time were scuppered by a 1.2-metre headwind at the Todoroki Stadium, although Gatlin said he was pleased with his performance in testing conditions.
"I've been a little bit injured, not being able to train as hard as I want to, but I've been working on my finish and it helped out today."
Canada's Aaron Brown won the men's 200m in a time of 20.62, while Bulgaria's Ivet Lalova-Collio doubled up to claim the women's 100 and 200m.
