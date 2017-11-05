Juventus Hand Benevento 12th Straight Defeat of the Season

Champions Juventus were given an almighty scare by table-propping Benevento before coming from behind to win 2-1 and hand the Serie A newcomers their 12th straight defeat of the season on Sunday.Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado scored in a 10-minute spell after halftime for Juventus after Amato Ciciretti gave Benevento a 19th-minute lead with a stunning free kick - only their fifth goal of the campaign.Juve's win closed the gap on Napoli to one point after the leaders were held 0-0 at Chievo, dropping points for only the second time this season, and moved them into second place above Inter Milan, who were held 1-1 at home by Torino.AS Roma clocked up a 12th consecutive away win in the league by beating Fiorentina 4-2 while Lazio's match at home to Udinese was postponed after heavy rain left the Stadio Olimpico pitch waterlogged.Napoli, who like Inter are unbeaten, have 32 points from 12 games, followed by Juventus (31), Inter (30), Lazio (28) and Roma (27).