Juventus Sign French Midfielder Matuidi from PSG

Juventus have signed France midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Paris St Germain on a three-year deal, the Italian champions announced on Friday.The 30-year-old arrived in Turin earlier this week for a two-day medical and was confirmed as a Juventus player on the Serie A club's website (www.juventus.com).Matuidi, who has 58 caps, has joined Massimiliano Allegri's Juve side for 20 million euros ($23.48 million), which may rise by up to 10.5 million based on appearances.The midfielder played 295 times for PSG, scoring 33 goals, after joining from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne in 2011."I'm delighted. I feel really proud to be able to wear this shirt. I'm honoured to wear the Juventus colours," Matuidi said on the club's official Twitter page (@juventusfcen)."I can't wait to meet my new team mates, get onto the field and start the season with my new team."