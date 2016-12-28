Kalmadi, Chautala Appointments Were Not on IOA's Agenda - Sources

New Delhi: The appointments of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association have led to widespread condemnation from both political and sporting fraternities.

CNN-News18 has learnt through its sources that both the appointments were not on Indian Olympic Association's official agenda and the body unanimously agreed on the appointments.

It has further learnt that Kalmadi and Chautala's names were proposed in the AGM by India's chef-de-mission to Rio Olympic Games, Rakesh Gupta.

Rakesh Gupta was of the opinion that since past IOA presidents have been decorated with such posts earlier, the duo of Kalmadi and Chautala (both have served as IOA presidents in the past, although Chautala's appointment as annulled by the IOC), should be made life presidents too.

Here are more details about what the appointments mean and what can be done about them

What government can do?

Government has no role in the functioning of Indian Olympic Association.

IOA is an autonomous body which draws its power from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Are Kalmadi and Chautala eligible?

Both Kalmadi and Chautala are not eligible according to the IOC's code of conduct to hold a post in the IOA.

India was handed suspension by the IOC in 2012 for Olympic movement after Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot won the elections for president and secretary general. The Indian Olympic body was suspended for 2 years.

What rules say?

People against whom corruption cases are going on, they are not eligible for the offices and cannot contest elections.

Section XIII of IOA constitution: Selection of Life President

At the General Assembly of the IOA, the House may nominate up to three persons who have rendered unique and distinguished service for the cause of the Olympic movement in the country as Life President. Such Life Presidents shall hold office during their lifetime. The Life President shall be invited to the General Assembly meeting of the IOA. The Life President shall have no right to cast his vote at the Annual General or Special General meetings of the IOA