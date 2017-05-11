DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Karshi Challenger: Yuki Bhambri Shocks Top Seed, Enters Semis
Image Credit: Getty Images
Karshi: Yuki Bhambri shocked top seed and world number 96 Sergiy Stakhovsky to breeze into the singles semifinals of the Karshi ATP Challenger, here on Thursday.
It was first win over a top-100 player this season for the 273-ranked Indian, who outplayed the Ukrainian 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 10 minutes.
Stakhovsky rose to fame in 2013 when he downed legendary Roger Federer in a gruelling second round match at the Wimbledon. He has won four ATP World Tour singles titles but has not won any trophy since New Haven in 2010.
The Indian saved the only breakpoint he faced in the match and broke his opponent thrice.
It will be third semifinal of season for Yuki on the ATP Challenger Tour, having reached the last-four stage of Zhuhai and Shenzen events in March.
