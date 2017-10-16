Kavita Devi Proud to be First Indian Woman WWE Wrestler

Related Stories Kavita Devi is First Indian Woman Wrestler to Join WWE

Wrestler Kavita Devi recently created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to sign a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). CNN-News18's Yash Bhati caught up with Kavita Devi. Here is an excerpt from the interview.It feels very nice to be the first woman to be signed by WWE and being able to represent India is in itself a great thing. Every moment I feel that I have done something good by representing India.They will complete their visa procedures and only then I'll get to know when to go there. But I'll start my training very soon.Winning and losing is not so important here because it was my first time. I think it was India's victory, because earlier it was like there were no women in this field, I heard comments like why aren't there Indian women here. Right then I thought maybe I should give it a try. I feel really proud of myself and for the country with this achievement. I dont know what will happen in the future but I believe in my hardwork. Everything good will happen.It was my idea because in India most women usually wear suit and salwar. I always want to do something new and different, and this is what we wear. So I thought that girls will be inspired by this look and won't hesitate in coming to this field. This has had a positive impact and many girls are inspired by it. Like I train in Great Khali sir's academy, more girls are joining it.All women wrestler's are extremely hard working and talented. I learn a lot from everyone of them but i dont like to follow anyone. I like to make my own path. Mujhe kisi ke jesa nahin banna. Mujhe khud ko itna layak banana hai ki log bolle humme Kavita Devi jesa banna hai.I cannot really describe it because it's a long chain of events from my childhood to the environment I was born into. I faced a lot of problems, after marriage everyone has issues, so I have crossed a lot of obstacles, I need a lot of time to describe it all. In the end, I have achieved my goal and I think i have more responsibility now to meet the expectations of the people of the nation.My family was never of this mentality, my brothers let me chase my dream. they never had any gender bias despite the fact that when I was growing up, there was a bias against women. My family and even my husband Gaurav Kumar have kept me motivated and I never lost touch with my game. My husband and brother were the people to admit me to Khali sir's academy. there dream is also somehow attached to me. They also want me to make my nation proud. There were many phases where i just wanted to give up and stop but i always had my family's support. I am here because of them otherwise it would have been very hard alone.I follow a proper diet but I mostly prefer desi food since I come from Haryana. I have a lot of milk, yogurt and dalia or halwa. I really like all these things.First of all girls should never think that they are weak in any field, they just need support from their family. No matter which sector, they are no less than others. So i would like tell all my sisters that you always keep hope and if you want to do something then you should start with it right away. If you are positive in your approach then your family will always support you. And i would like to tell the family members also to push them forward.