Kei Nishikori Beats Stan Wawrinka to Reach Brisbane Final

Brisbane: Japanese player Kei Nishikori reached the final of the Brisbane International when he downed Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Saturday.

Nishikori beat the Swiss world number four 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to move into Sunday's decider against either Milos Raonic of Canada or Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

After an even first set with no breaks of serve the 27-year-old Nishikori stepped up a gear to race away with the tiebreak.

He then broke Wawrinka early in the second set and although the Swiss world number four broke back straight away, he then dropped his serve once more to give Nishikori the advantage.

Nishikori then held serve comfortably to claim the semi-final in one hour, 41 minutes.

It is the first time Nishikori has made the final in seven attempts.

He has reached the semi-finals on three previous attempts and the quarter-finals twice.