Kerala Blasters Confirm Wes Brown Signing; Dimitar Berbatov to be Next?

I Cant wait to play in front of one of the best fans in the world. Kerala, See you soon! #indiansuperleague #newchallenge #excited — wes brown (@WesBrown24) August 15, 2017

Two former @ManUtd players set to move to India to join up with Rene Moulensteen's @KeralaBlasters - Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov! — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 15, 2017

Kerala Blasters confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown on Tuesday.Blasters took to Twitter to confirm the news saying, One of PLs most decorated players, @rmeulensteen1 's own, @WesBrown24 joins the Blasters family. ഇനി കളി മാറും!#KBFC #NammudeSwanthamWes Brown too confirmed the news saying, he was looking forward to the new Indian challenge.Brown spent a good 15 year at Manchester United, making 232 appearances for the Red Devils.In that time, he won 5 Premier League medals and also the Champions League trophy.However, this might not be the only big news for Blasters fans as the the teams also looks likely to sign former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.Sky Sports correspondent Jim White broke the news on twitter saying, Two former @ManUtd players set to move to India to join up with Rene Moulensteen's @KeralaBlasters - Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov!If this indeed happens, Blasters will certainly be among the teams with star power for the coming ISL season.