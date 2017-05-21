DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kerala CM Voices Support for Footballer CK Vineeth
(Getty Images)
New Delhi: Indian footballer C K Vineeth, whose service was terminated by Kerala Accountant General's office here, got support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said such an action will hurt the morale of sports persons.
Vineeth, who was appointed Auditor in the Accountant General's Office through the sports quota in 2012, was terminated from service for lack of attendance.
If the Centre fails to take a decision, the state government was prepared to offer Vineeth an 'appropriate'
post, he said.
Kerala Sports Minister A C Moideen and opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala had earlier written to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to reconsider the decision.
Kerala government would once again write to the centre in this regard, Moideen had stated yesterday. Vineeth has plied his trade both in the I-League and Indian Super League.
