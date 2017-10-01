Former Chelsea player Kevin de Bruyne returned to haunt the Blues as Manchester City edged the Stamford Bridge outfit 1-0 to continue their great run of form in the premier league, on Saturday.With this win, the Citizens overtook their cross-town rivals Manchester United to go top of the league table. The Red Devils also record a 4-0 thumping win against Crystal Palace earlier, but the 20-time champions find themselves behind City on goal-difference (1).After a cagey first half — which was dominated by Pep Guardiola's men — City scored the only goal of the match courtesy of star mid-fielder de Bruyne in the 67th minute. The Belgian took the ball in the midfield and lashed home a fierce left-foot drive from the edge of the box, leaving goal-keeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance.Antonio Conte's men have now lost their second match at home already this season — something which they did in the entire season last term. While another bitter blow for the defending champions was that star-striker Alvaro Morata limped out of the match in the first half of the game itself.As for City, they continue their stunning streak in the season where they have played seven, won six, draw one and lost none.