Kidambi Srikanth Enters Quarter-finals of BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine form with a convincing 21-14, 21-18 win in the round of 16 clash against Denmark's Anders Antonsen.Srikanth, who was initially trailing in the first game immediately turned things around with some attacking play and raced to a five-point lead at the break, leading his opponent 11-6. Antonsen tried hard but Srikanth was not ready to give an inch and eventually won the first game 21-14.Srikanth, who had dropped two places to number 10 in the latest BWF rankings didn't let that show in his performance as he dished out a good showing. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the second game and though Antonsen made a spirited comeback, the Indian was able to close the game at 21-18 to advance to the quarter of the World Championships for the very first time.The Indian ace will next take on South Korean world number 1 Son Wan-ho, who qualified for the quarter-final by beating Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 17-21, 21-13.Earlier in the day, doubles pairing of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 to Indonesia's Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan to exit the tournament.