Kidambi Srikanth Enters Quarter-finals of BWF World Championships
Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine form with a convincing 21-14, 21-18 win in the round of 16 clash against Denmark's Anders Antonsen.
(Getty Images)
Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine form with a convincing 21-14, 21-18 win in the round of 16 clash against Denmark's Anders Antonsen.
Srikanth, who was initially trailing in the first game immediately turned things around with some attacking play and raced to a five-point lead at the break, leading his opponent 11-6. Antonsen tried hard but Srikanth was not ready to give an inch and eventually won the first game 21-14.
Srikanth, who had dropped two places to number 10 in the latest BWF rankings didn't let that show in his performance as he dished out a good showing. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the second game and though Antonsen made a spirited comeback, the Indian was able to close the game at 21-18 to advance to the quarter of the World Championships for the very first time.
The Indian ace will next take on South Korean world number 1 Son Wan-ho, who qualified for the quarter-final by beating Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 17-21, 21-13.
Earlier in the day, doubles pairing of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 to Indonesia's Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan to exit the tournament.
Srikanth, who was initially trailing in the first game immediately turned things around with some attacking play and raced to a five-point lead at the break, leading his opponent 11-6. Antonsen tried hard but Srikanth was not ready to give an inch and eventually won the first game 21-14.
Srikanth, who had dropped two places to number 10 in the latest BWF rankings didn't let that show in his performance as he dished out a good showing. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the second game and though Antonsen made a spirited comeback, the Indian was able to close the game at 21-18 to advance to the quarter of the World Championships for the very first time.
The Indian ace will next take on South Korean world number 1 Son Wan-ho, who qualified for the quarter-final by beating Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-14, 17-21, 21-13.
Earlier in the day, doubles pairing of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 to Indonesia's Debby Susanto and Praveen Jordan to exit the tournament.