Kidambi Srikanth Not Chasing World No 1 Ranking

Kidambi Srikanth might well be on course towards elusive World No 1 ranking but does not want to lose sleep over it. The eighth seeded Indian dumped Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the finals to become the first Indian to clinch four title in a season. His performance will see him jump higher in the ranking when the BWF ranking is released next week.Asked about the numero uno status, he said: "I don't know (if I will be number 1). Definitely, I will go up higher in the rankings but I am not sure where I will be. I haven't been pursuing it."Before Denmark and French titles, Srikanth had won back-to-back titles at Indonesia and Australia in June. Srikanth said that world No 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark is still way ahead of him in terms of points."I think there is a lot of difference between me and Viktor (Axelsen) for sure before Denmark Open. I don't think I will be number one, I might improve a rank or two.""It is good to be there definitely but I am not thinking about it now. I don't really have any tournament to defend anywhere, so I don't want to push myself for the ranking and just want to enjoy playing, that's it," he added.Talking about the last couple of weeks, Srikanth said: "I am just happy with the way I performed in the last couple of weeks. There were some close matches. I feel I was little lucky to pull out those matches, otherwise I am pleased how it went for me."With back-to-back titles at Denmark and France, Srikanth has sealed his place at the top of Destination Dubai rankings and would be a prime contender for the Super Series Final title in December.Srikanth said he has not yet given it a though how he will plan his schedule. "Not really sure how I will go about the next tournaments, I have to go back and talk to my coach and decide what tournaments I will play before the Super Series finals," said the Indian, who had reached the finals at Singapore Open as well.Asked about his preparation for the match against his Japanese opponent, Srikanth said: "I think he (Nishimoto) has been playing really well throughout this week. He beat Lee Chong Wei, he came from qualifiers and he has beaten Andersen. He played really well against him, so I was expecting a tough match, so I am just satisfied the way I played. In the quarters and semi-final, I felt I really started off really slow, so I wanted to make a good start, start off a little better than what I did before."He is an attacking and aggressive player, so I didn't want to give him any chance and it worked out for me."The 25-year-old from Guntur played a long semi-final match against compatriot H S Prannoy and was a tad concerned how he would recover for the summit clash.Asked if he is happy with his fitness, Srikanth said: "I am surprised myself a little but yeah the way we have been training last 9-10 months, it is really playing its part now. So I have to just keep working hard now."