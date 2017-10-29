Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto, French Open Super Series Final, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the French Open Super Series final between Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto through our live blog.



Preview:



Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bounced back to win 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a three-setter against HS Prannoy and enter the men's singles final at the $325,000 French Open Superseries on Saturday.Srikanth now has taken a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head statistics against Prannoy. In the first game, after Srikanth took the first point of the match, Prannoy bounced back to take a 9-7 lead in the first game.



However, the Guntur man quickly brought things level 10-10. Later, Prannoy took charge of the things to take a 17-13 lead and convert it into his first game victory. The second game started with Prannoy taking a slender 11-10 lead at the breather. Later Srikanth managed to come back and dominate things to clinch the second game and push the match to the third and decisive game.

In the third game, Prannoy had an early 11-10 advantage but failed to maintain it giving away easy points to Srikanth who capitalised on the situation and clinched the match. Srikanth will now face Kenta Nishimoto in the finals.

Oct 29, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Srikanth beats Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in 35 minutes to clinch his fourth Super Series title of the year. Amazing show from the Indian superstar.

Oct 29, 2017 8:29 pm (IST) Championship Point: A smash gives Srikanth the match point at 20-12.

Oct 29, 2017 8:29 pm (IST) Srikanth is now two points away from his second title in two weeks as he leads 19-12 now.

Oct 29, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) Brilliant judgment from Srikanth as he hits a drop shot and then leaves the return as he knew Nishimoto had hit the shuttle long. Srikanth then hits the shuttle straight into the net to concede a point. Srikanth leads 18-10 now.

Oct 29, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Nishimoto was rooted in the middle of the court when Srikanth's smahs passed him on his right. Srikanth then picked couple of smashes from Nishimoto but the third one was too strong and he concedes a point. Srikanth now leads 16-9.

Oct 29, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Following the break, Nishimoto is giving Srikanth a goo fight as he has momentum on his side now. He has won three points in a row now. But Srikanth uses all his experience now and hits a smash to win the service back. Another cross court shot and Srikanth now leads 15-8.

Oct 29, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Nishimoto hits the shuttle past the baseline and Srikanth once again goes into the break with a healthy lead of 11-5.

Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) A brilliant cross court smash from Nishimoto to end his rut. He then follows it with a brilliant drop shot to win two points in a row. A thumping smash from the Japanese wins him his third successive point. Srikanth now leads 10-5

Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Srikanth's smash was picked by Nishimoto but Srikanth hits another smash right back and wins the point. Then, on the next point, Nishimoto lobs and Srikanth smashes back to win the point. Srikanth leads 10-2.

Oct 29, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Srikanth hits his short long and concedes a point. But on the next point, Nishimoto hits the net to concede a point. Srikanth now leads 7-2 and Nishimoto's erratic game is not helping his cause.

Oct 29, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Srikanth has started the second game as he ended the first one. Srikanth has raced away to a 4-0 lead and Nishimoto seems to be reeling under the pressure.

Oct 29, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Srikanth takes the first game 21-14 in just 16 mins from being 5-9 behind at one point. Srikanth jumps high in the air and hits the perfect smash giving Nishimoto no chance and he was rooted on his spot.

Oct 29, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Game Point for Srikanth as he lead 20-14 after forcing Nishimoto to hit the shuttle wide. The Indian star is on a roll right now.

Oct 29, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Three back to back for Srikanth and he leads 19-12 now. Nishimoto have no answers to the fast paced game of Srikanth at the moment who raking in the points like anything.

Oct 29, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) The Japanese finally wins a point after forcing Srikanth to hit wide. But Srikanth hit back with a fierce smash straight downt the court to win back the serve and lead 16-12.

Oct 29, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Kidami has taken a lead of 13-11 and he is working like a machine now. His smashes are connecting and Nishimoto is reeling at the moment.

Oct 29, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Srikanth has comeback strongly into the match as he levels the game at 9-9. Srikanth then goes into the lead with a perfect straight smash. Nishimoto then hits his smash wide and Srikanth wins six points on the run. Srikanth leads 11-9 at the first break.



Oct 29, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) Srikanth's smashes aren't going where he is directing as another cross court smash goes out of the court. But on the next point, Nishimoto hits the shuttle wide and service changes. Srikanth trail 6-9.

Oct 29, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) Back to back unforced errors from Srikanth and he concedes two points. Then the Indian star jumps in the air and hits a smash but it lands wide. Nishimoto has now opened up a 3 point lead in the game - 8-5.

Oct 29, 2017 7:59 pm (IST) Srikanth levels the match with a brilliant smash straight down the ground but then he hits the shuttle out of the base line to concede a point. Nishimoto then hits the shuttle wide and the match is locked at 5-5.

Oct 29, 2017 7:58 pm (IST) Nishimoto has taken the lead now after couple of unforced errors from Srikanth. But Srikanth hits back with a brilliant smash to cut down Nishimoto's lead. Srikanth trail 3-4.

Oct 29, 2017 7:57 pm (IST) Kenta wins his first point of the day as Kidambi hits the shuttle into the net. Kenta the hits a brilliant lob to win the point and level the match at 2-2 in the opening stages of the game.

Oct 29, 2017 7:56 pm (IST) Huge cheer for Kidambi Srikanth and he will be serving to start the match and he draws the first blood of the day as he wins the first two points to lead 2-0.

Oct 29, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) Srikanth and Kenta are now making their way out in the middle and we are getting ready for a thirlling clash. If Srikanth wins this match he will join a very illustrious list of people who have won four super series titles in one year.

Oct 29, 2017 7:38 pm (IST) The mixed doubles final has just ended and Srikanth's match is next. Brace yourselves guys as Srikanth will be eying his fourth Superseries title of the year.

Oct 29, 2017 7:17 pm (IST) Srikanth bounced back to win 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a three-setter against HS Prannoy and enter the men's singles final of the tournament on Saturday. With the help of this win, Srikanth now has taken a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head statistics against Prannoy.