Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto, Live Updates, French Open Super Series Final

Catch all the action of the French Open Super Series final between Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto through our live blog.
Preview:
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bounced back to win 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a three-setter against HS Prannoy and enter the men's singles final at the $325,000 French Open Superseries on Saturday.Srikanth now has taken a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head statistics against Prannoy. In the first game, after Srikanth took the first point of the match, Prannoy bounced back to take a 9-7 lead in the first game.
However, the Guntur man quickly brought things level 10-10. Later, Prannoy took charge of the things to take a 17-13 lead and convert it into his first game victory. The second game started with Prannoy taking a slender 11-10 lead at the breather. Later Srikanth managed to come back and dominate things to clinch the second game and push the match to the third and decisive game.
In the third game, Prannoy had an early 11-10 advantage but failed to maintain it giving away easy points to Srikanth who capitalised on the situation and clinched the match. Srikanth will now face Kenta Nishimoto in the finals.
