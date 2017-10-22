Kidambi Srikanth continued his rampaging form as he completely outclassed South Korea's Lee Hyun Il 21-10, 21-5 to clinch his maiden Denmark Open Super Series Premier title on Sunday. This is Srikanth's third Super Series title of the year (fifth overall). Earlier, he had won the Australia Open and the Indonesia Open.Srikanth came into this match high on confidence after beating Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent convincingly in straight games and he brought the same form in this clash also as he finished off his opponent in just 25 minutes.Srikanth had already made his intentions clear that he won't settle for anything other than the title when he upset World No.1 and local favourite Victor Axelsen in the quarter-finals.The first game started evens-stevens as it was locked at 4-4 in the early stages of the match. But Srikanth took full control of the match in stunning style as his smashes and cross court shots came to the fore.A ferocious smash helped him take a 10-6 lead and he didn't look back from there as his opponent had no answers to Srikanth's fast-paced game. The world number 8 continued to send down a barrage of smashes after the break which helped him race to 18-8 lead in no time at all.At game point, Lee managed to win couple of points but he could not hang on further as Srikanth closed down the game 21-10 in just 12 minutes.The second game was even better for Srikanth who seemed to be on a different level altogether. The Indian opened up a five-point lead in no time and that left Lee bamboozled.Such was the difference in class between the two players that at the break in the second game, Srikanth was leading 11-1. The most striking part about Srikanth's game was his movement — he was moving ever so swiftly on the court and picked almost everything with comfortable ease.Srikanth finally won the game 21-5 to put his opponent out of his misery.