Kidami Srikanth Becomes World No. 4; PV Sindhu Static at No. 2
Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places in the latest BWF rankings, to be ranked no. 4. Currently standing at 66,923 points, the Indian is another 11,000 points away from world no. 1 Victor Axelsen
Kidambi Srikanth. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places in the latest BWF rankings, to be ranked no. 4. Currently standing at 66,923 points, the Indian is another 11,000 points away from world no. 1 Victor Axelsen.
A win at the Denmark Open saw Srikanth rise four spots, and is expected to move further, on account of the ongoing French Open Superseries. HS Prannoy too gained two spots, to achieve his career best ranking of world no. 12.
In the women's singles section, PV Sindhu stayed static at the second spot, while Saina Nehwal gained one spot to reach no. 11. Sindhu is approximately 11,000 points away from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.
Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy, who were defeated in the first round of Denmark Open itself, climbed a spot to 16th in mixed doubles.
