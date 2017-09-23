GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan Look to End East Bengal's Dominance

Mohun Bagan will look to end East Bengal's seven-year reign in the Calcutta Football League when the two bitter rivals clash for the title in the season's first derby here on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2017, 5:51 PM IST
Image credit: Mohun Bagan/Twitter.
Siliguri: Mohun Bagan will look to end East Bengal's seven-year reign in the Calcutta Football League when the two bitter rivals clash for the title in the season's first derby here on Sunday.

The 38-time champions East Bengal are yet to lose the title in seven years, and a draw at the Kanchenjunga Stadium will be enough to extend their dominance.

Mohun Bagan will have to win to go past East Bengal who are ahead on goal difference and they are jointly on 22 points. Mohun Bagan have last won the title in 2009.

Kamo Stephane Bayi and Ansumana Kromah have been prolific up front for Mohun Bagan and duo will play a big role if they are to deny Khalid Jamil his first title with the red-and-gold.

East Bengal will be missing the services of striker V P Suhair while Trinidad and Tobago forward Willis Plaza is fit along with Syrian midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna who will be their two key players.

Having guided Aizawl FC to the I League following a fairytale journey, Jamil decided to take up the East Bengal mantle, and his first challenge will be tomorrow.

Describing this as the final, Jamil said: "No doubt there's pressure for Sunday's match. We made a good start in the tournament, and now, we need to end it perfectly."

Mohun Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty is pinning hopes on his team to end East Bengal's reign.

"In football, nothing is impossible. We are ready for this challenge," Chakraborty said.
