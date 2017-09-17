Korea Open Final: Sindhu Avenges World Championship Defeat Against Okuhara; Wins A Thriller
News18.com | September 17, 2017, 12:38 PM IST
PV Sindhu claimed victory with a stunning 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 scoreline, with the match lasting an hour and 23 minutes.
This is be her second Super Series final after winning the title in India Open earlier this year and is also revenge for the Indian who had lost the World Championship final against Okuhara.
The Japanese star defeated Sindhu in a marathon final at World Championships just two weeks back.
Sep 17, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu wins her 2nd Super Series title in 2017 at the Korea Open by defeating World Champion Nozomi Okuhara. This is the first time an Indian shuttler has won the Korea Open. What a way to exact revenge for the World Championship defeat at Glasgow
Sep 17, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu has given it her all against Okuhara, to win 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in an hour and 23 minutes
Sep 17, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Okuhara's return goes long. Sindhu has won the deciding game 21-18
Sep 17, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Absolute nail biting stuff here in the final. Neither Sindhu or Okuhara giving up an inch.
Sep 17, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Game point here for Sindhu. Okuhara can't get it over the net. Score 20-17
Sep 17, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
Some very high quality badminton here on display. 56 shot rally - the longest of the final so far. Tired Sindhu leads 19-16
Sep 17, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Okuhara not giving up, takes 2 points on the bounce to bring scores to 18-16
Sep 17, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
Drop shots and smashes aplenty here in a 28 shot rally. Sindhu inching towards the finish line. Score: 18-14
Sep 17, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
Sindhu guides the return at a tight angle and puts it beyond Okuhara's reach. Score: 17-13
Sep 17, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
Excellent 29 shot rally between both Okuhara and Sindhu. The Indian watches the return go long. Score 16-13
Sep 17, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Okuhara making Sindhu move around on the court quite a bit. The Japanese smashes it into the corner to reduce the lead to 2 points.
Sep 17, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
Unforced error at the net from Okuhara. Sindhu's lead now at 4 points. Score - 15-11
Sep 17, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Not much to differentiate between either player. Both Sindhu and Okuhara are giving it their absolute best. Score: 13-9 to Sindhu
Sep 17, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Back after the work, Okuhara looks to make a come back. Sindhu has her lead cut down to 5 points
Sep 17, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
The battle royale between Sindhu and Okuhara has now gone on for an hour and it is far from over. Players back after break.
Sep 17, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
At the break in the decider, Sindhu has made a strong start and has a 6 point lead. Score 11-5
Sep 17, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)
Sindhu has found her groove here against Okuhara. Raced away to a 5 point lead with scores at 10-5
Sep 17, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Sindhu has upped the ante against Okuhara and pushed her back. Sindhu with a 4 point lead in decider so far.
Sep 17, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
Excellent pressure from Sindhu on Okuhara. 1 point lead to the Indian now. Score 5-4
Sep 17, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
Sindhu takes the lead for the first time in the final game. Score- 4-3
Sep 17, 2017 11:59 am (IST)
Unforced error from Okuhara brings Sindhu back to level pegging. Score - 2-2
Sep 17, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Okuhara has picked up from where she left it in the second game. Smashing it cross court to make it 2-0
Sep 17, 2017 11:55 am (IST)
Okuhara takes the second game after dominating her opponent Sindhu. Score 21-11. Deciding game coming up now.
Sep 17, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
Okuhara a point away from taking it to a deciding game. Score - 20-10
Sep 17, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
Okuhara dominating the second game against SIndhu. 8 point advantage here with the score at 17-9 to the Japanese
Sep 17, 2017 11:50 am (IST)
Okuhara getting the better of the exchanges at the net. Takes the lead back up to 5 points. Score: 14-9
Sep 17, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Sindhu smashes it cross court like a rocket to take the point. Okuhara's lead down to 4 points now.
Sep 17, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
Yet another excellent rally with Okuhara pushing Sindhu onto the back foot. Japanese has a 6 point lead
Sep 17, 2017 11:45 am (IST)
31 shot rally ends with Sindhu hitting it into the net. Another unforced error. Okuhara has a 5 point advantage at the break. Scores 11-6
Sep 17, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
Unforced errors troubling both Okuhara and Sindhu. Scores at 9-6