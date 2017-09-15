Korea Open: PV Sindhu Enters Semi-final After Thrilling Win, Sameer falters

PV Sindhu sealed her place in the semi-final of the Korea Open Super Series with a 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani.It was a closely contested battle, with both players not letting each other surge ahead.The first game was quite close, with Sindhu leading 11-9 and was a neck-to-neck battle right till the end.Both players were tied at 19-19 at one stage, before Sindhu took the first game 21-19.Mitani fought back in the second game, and took a 5-1 lead before Sindhu fought back to make it 5-4.Sindhu then led 11-9, but Mitani came back to take the second game 21-16.However, in the third game, Sindhu's superior fitness helped her prevail.Sindhu led 11-3 at the break, and gave her opponent no chance. She then took the game 21-10, sealing the match in 63 minutes.She could either face He Bingjao of china or Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the semis.It was bad news from the men's singles as Sameer Verma lost to world no 1 Son Wan Ho 20-22, 21-10, 21-13.Sameer was the lone Indian left in fray after B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament on Thursday.(With PTI inputs)