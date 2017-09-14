Korea Open: Young Guns Chirag Shetty & Satwik Sairaj Enter Quarters

There might be a few big names missing from the ongoing Korea Open, but the ones present there are making slowly making their presence felt.After PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma made it to the quarters of the $600,000 event, now it's the turn of young men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj to make it into the last eight. In the pre-quarters, the duo got the better of 7th seed Chinese Taipei pair of Lee-Jhe Huei and Yee Lang 23-21, 16-21, 21-8.This is the Indian pairs first ever quarters of a Super Series tournament. Having played the qualifiers first, the world no 38 pair beat Lee Sheng Mu and Lin Chia Yu in the first round 21-9, 22-24, 21-12.Interestingly, Satwik and Chirag have managed to outplay their compatriots Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy, who bowed out in the first round itself.