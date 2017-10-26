Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino arrived in Kolkata amid tight security on Thursday morning to witness the FIFA Under-17 World Football Cup final on October 28 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium.Infantino's flight touched down at 7.45 am at Kolkata airport and he was taken straight to JW Marriot Hotel on EM Bypass.While expressing his pleasure to be in the City of Joy, Infantino said, "India is a football country now... it's a great feeling to be here in Kolkata."Apart from Infantino, 20 other FIFA officials have also touched down in the city. All the FIFA guests and other VVIPs will be under two tier security cover at their respective hotels.On Friday, there will be FIFA Council meet followed by Infantino’s press meet which will be streamed live on FIFA.com. The agenda of the FIFA council meet will be available in four official FIFA languages.Kolkata police’s cyber wing working 24x7 to prevent any hate message on social media against FIFA officials."This we are doing to check any embarrassing situation. This is a big event and we don't want to allow any embarrassing situation till they are here in Kolkata," a senior police officer said.During the match, for the first time, stewards (policemen who will be inside the gallery) will use body camera to keep a watch on the crowd.Special arrangements were made for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other FIFA guests on October 27 at New Town's Eco Island where variety of delectable Bengali cuisines will greet him along with other FIFA guests and foreign delegates.Infantino will be served with variety of Bekti, Prawn and Pabda fish items beside other Bengali delicacies.All the FIFA guests including female officials will be in Indian traditional dresses designed by fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. It will be gifted to them by AIFF President Praful Patel.Speaking to News18, Agnimitra Paul said, "I am honoured to design Indian traditional dresses for the FIFA guests including its President. A total of 36 council members, comprising of 29 males and 7 females would be present here and these would be a gift to them by the AIFF President."On October 27, a cultural programme was also arranged for the FIFA officials around 7 pm. Some of the well-known artists like vocalist Rashid Khan, Percussionist Bikram Ghosh, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly (Saurav Ganguly’s wife) will be performing at the event. CM Mamata Banerjee will personally be there to welcome the foreign guests.Areas adjoining to Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan have been decked up. Road dividers, traffic junctions and fly-overs from Airport to JW Marriot Hotel have been illuminated with blue and white light. The stadium has also given a world class look.On Thursday, there will be a high-level meeting with FIFA and state government officials at the stadium to ensure everything will on track before the final match.Gyanwant Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Commisionarate, said, "Massive security arrangements were made in and around the stadium. Special measures have been taken for the FIFA officials. We are fully prepared to provide our best service to the spectators and guests."All the state intelligence agencies are working together to ensure proper security arrangements in and around the city.