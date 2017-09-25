GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kyrgios Kneels Down, But Not in Protest

A picture of the 22-year-old kneeling just before the start of the warm-up in Prague went viral

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2017, 6:36 PM IST
Kyrgios Kneels Down, But Not in Protest
Prague: Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios denied on Sunday that his kneeling down gesture before his Laver Cup clash against Roger Federer was part of similar protests against US President Donald Trump.

A picture of the 22-year-old kneeling just before the start of the warm-up in Prague went viral on Twitter with many on social media assuming it was in support of American football players protesting racial inequality. Trump said he wants players who kneel during the US national anthem to be fired.

Nick's fans also tweeted him doing the same.




"I'm doing that before most matches just to remember, you know, the two most important people that have passed away," said world number 20 Kyrgios in reference to his late grandmother and grandfather.

"I just take a knee to remember those before I go out there and play." And, prompted whether it had anything to do with the Trump protest, he offered a puzzled look: "Fuck, no. Serious?"



