Lakshya, Rutvika Score Wins on Day 2 of Badminton Nationals

Lakshya Sen overcame a fighting Maisnam Meiraba in a men's singles match while Rutvika Shivani had an easy outing against Mansi Singh in the women's singles event of the National Badminton Championship, here on Sunday.Lakshya pipped Maisnam 21-13, 12-21, 21-13 in his fourth round while Rutvika Shivani beat Mansi 21-8, 21-11. Also winning was the mixed doubles duo of Manu Attri and Maneesha K, who defeated Sumit Reddy and Arathi Sunil 17-21, 21-19. 21-11.The men's singles match between Lakshya Sen against Maisnam Meiraba proved to be a neck and neck first game. Both the players were giving a tough fight as they did not allow their opponent to get away with the game easily. Finally, it was Lakshya Sen who stamped his name.Scores:Men's singles: Lakshya Sen bt Maisnam Meiraba 21-13, 12-21, 21-13; BM Rahul Bharadwaj bt C Rohit Yadav 21-13, 21-10.Men's doubles: Chetan Anand/V Diju bt G Kiran Kumar/HR Vasanta Kumar 21-7, 21-19.Women's doubles: Mansi Gadgil/Mrunmayi Saoji bt Tanishq M/ Sonika Sai 21-8,21-23, 21-16.Women's singles: Rutvika Shivani bt Mansi Singh 21-8, 21-11, Saili Rane bt Vaishnavi Bhale 21-16, 21-10.