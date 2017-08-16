GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Lakshya Sen Enters Bulgaria Open Semi-Final

Talented shuttler Lakshya Sen on Wednesday dished out a gritty performance against Poland's Michal Rogalski to advance to the semifinals of the Bulgaria Open International Series at Sofia in Bulgaria.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2017, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lakshya Sen Enters Bulgaria Open Semi-Final
Representational Image. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Talented shuttler Lakshya Sen on Wednesday dished out a gritty performance against Poland's Michal Rogalski to advance to the semifinals of the Bulgaria Open International Series at Sofia in Bulgaria.

Lakshya, who had reached the finals at Senior National Championship in February, defeated Michal 20-22 21-18 21-15 in a men's singles match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes.

The Uttarakhand shuttler, who turned 16 today, will next take on Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna in the semifinals tomorrow.

The World Junior No. 1 shuttler was recently sent to train under former All England champion Peter Gade, who is currently the head coach of France.

In women's singles competition, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka played her heart out before going down 21-16 17-21 17-21 to local hope Maria Delcheva in the quarterfinals.

In June, Vaishnavi had won her maiden international title when she triumphed in the U-15 girls singles and U-17 girls doubles at the Pilot Pen Age Group Badminton Championship in Singapore.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.