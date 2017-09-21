League Cup Draw: Holders United to Face Swansea; Chelsea Face Tough Everton Test
Manchester United's bid to retain the League Cup will head to south Wales after the holders were drawn against Swansea in the fourth round.
Manchester United's bid to retain the League Cup will head to south Wales after the holders were drawn against Swansea in the fourth round.
Jose Mourinho's side beat Championship team Burton 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to secure their last 16 trip to the Liberty Stadium in late October.
Premier League champions Chelsea, 5-1 winners against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham host London rivals West Ham at Wembley and Manchester City entertain Championship side Wolves.
Arsenal will also welcome Championship opposition to the Emirates Stadium after beating drawn against Norwich.
Crystal Palace will be wary of an upset when they travel to second tier Bristol City, Leicester host Championship side Leeds, who beat Burnley on Tuesday, and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough at home.
Draw for the English League Cup fourth round made on Wednesday:
Tottenham v West Ham
Bristol City v Crystal Palace
Swansea v Manchester United
Arsenal v Norwich
Chelsea v Everton
Manchester City v Wolves
Leicester v Leeds
Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Ties to be played week commencing October 23
