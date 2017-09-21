League Cup Draw: Holders United to Face Swansea; Chelsea Face Tough Everton Test

Manchester United's bid to retain the League Cup will head to south Wales after the holders were drawn against Swansea in the fourth round.Jose Mourinho's side beat Championship team Burton 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to secure their last 16 trip to the Liberty Stadium in late October.Premier League champions Chelsea, 5-1 winners against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.Tottenham host London rivals West Ham at Wembley and Manchester City entertain Championship side Wolves.Arsenal will also welcome Championship opposition to the Emirates Stadium after beating drawn against Norwich.Crystal Palace will be wary of an upset when they travel to second tier Bristol City, Leicester host Championship side Leeds, who beat Burnley on Tuesday, and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough at home.Tottenham v West HamBristol City v Crystal PalaceSwansea v Manchester UnitedArsenal v NorwichChelsea v EvertonManchester City v WolvesLeicester v LeedsBournemouth v MiddlesbroughTies to be played week commencing October 23