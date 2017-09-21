GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
League Cup Draw: Holders United to Face Swansea; Chelsea Face Tough Everton Test

Manchester United's bid to retain the League Cup will head to south Wales after the holders were drawn against Swansea in the fourth round.

AFP

Updated:September 21, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
Jose Mourinho. (Getty Images)
Jose Mourinho's side beat Championship team Burton 4-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to secure their last 16 trip to the Liberty Stadium in late October.

Premier League champions Chelsea, 5-1 winners against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham host London rivals West Ham at Wembley and Manchester City entertain Championship side Wolves.

Arsenal will also welcome Championship opposition to the Emirates Stadium after beating drawn against Norwich.

Crystal Palace will be wary of an upset when they travel to second tier Bristol City, Leicester host Championship side Leeds, who beat Burnley on Tuesday, and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough at home.

Draw for the English League Cup fourth round made on Wednesday:

Tottenham v West Ham

Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Swansea v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich

Chelsea v Everton

Manchester City v Wolves

Leicester v Leeds

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Ties to be played week commencing October 23

