Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky Pair Advances to Second Round of Geneva Open

Geneva: Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky progressed to the second round of the ATP Geneva Open after battling past Tommy Robredo and David Marrero, here on Tuesday.

The Indo-American pair squandered many a chances in the opening set but re-grouped in time to tame the fighting Spaniards 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.

Paes and Lipksy had two break chances in the sixth game but could not convert. They had a set point in the 10th gametoo but the Spaniards saved the chance on deciding point.

Another set point went abegging in the 12th game when Robredo was serving to stay alive in the set as the Spanish team forced a tie-breaker.

Paes and Lipsky opened up a 3-0 lead in the tie-breaker but lost seven straight points to surrender the opening set. In the second set, Robredo and Marrero got the early lead when they broke Paes and Lipsky in the fourth game on deciding point. The Indo-American team though broke back and saved break chances in the eighth game to make it 4-4.

The set was pushed to a tie-breaker again and the Paes-Lipsky pair raced to a 4-0 lead. They converted their third of the five set points to make it one set apiece.

In the deciding match tie-breaker, Paes and Lipsky opened up a 5-0 lead and easily closed the match in their favour.

Meanwhile, at the ATP 250 event in Lyon, the wild card entrants Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Christopher Rungkat lost their opening round 3-6 6-3 5-10 to formidable Australian team

of Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid.