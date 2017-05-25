X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Leander Paes- Scott Lipsky Seal Semi-Final Spot at ATP Geneva Open
(Getty Images)
Geneva: Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky on Thursday progressed to the semifinals of the ATP Geneva Open after getting a walkover from their opponents Rogerio Dutra Silva and Paolo Lorenzi at the Lyon event here.
The Paes-Lipsky pair had defeated Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.
The Indo-American team will next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.
First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:18 PM IST
