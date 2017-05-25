Leander Paes- Scott Lipsky Seal Semi-Final Spot at ATP Geneva Open

Geneva: Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky on Thursday progressed to the semifinals of the ATP Geneva Open after getting a walkover from their opponents Rogerio Dutra Silva and Paolo Lorenzi at the Lyon event here.

The Paes-Lipsky pair had defeated Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.

The Indo-American team will next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.