Leander Paes- Scott Lipsky Seal Semi-Final Spot at ATP Geneva Open

PTI

Updated: May 25, 2017, 10:23 PM IST
(Getty Images)

Geneva: Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky on Thursday progressed to the semifinals of the ATP Geneva Open after getting a walkover from their opponents Rogerio Dutra Silva and Paolo Lorenzi at the Lyon event here.

The Paes-Lipsky pair had defeated Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.

The Indo-American team will next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:18 PM IST
