Lebanon Pulls Out of Football Friendly Against India
(Getty Images)
New Delhi: Indian football team's international friendly against Lebanon to be played in Mumbai on June 7 has been cancelled after the West Asian nation pulled out of the contest, citing problems in the procurement
of visas of its players.
The match against Lebanon was to serve as a build-up for India's crucial Asian Cup Qualifiers game against Kyrgyz Republic on June 13 in Bengaluru. The AIFF said it was looking for a replacement country but it's unlikely to happen with very little time left to look for another nation.
"The Lebanese Football Association has expressed their regret at not being able to travel to India to play the international friendly against the Indian national team on June 7, 2017. Lebanon had earlier in March 2017 confirmed their willingness to play the match in Mumbai. The AIFF is currently looking for a replacement," the AIFF said in a statement.
As per rules of Government of India, Lebanese citizens cannot get visas on arrival in India.
Expressing his disappointment at the development,national team coach Stephen Constantine said: "The decision of
the Lebanon FA, that too at the 11th hour comes as a jolt for our preparations for the crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against the Kyrgyz Republic.
"Even as we are trying to find a replacement team, I understand that it is very difficult as all other teams have already finalised their matches."
