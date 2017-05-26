DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
LeBron James Surpasses Michael Jordan as Playoffs Scoring Leader
Lebron James. (Getty Images)
Cleveland forward LeBron James has moved past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the leading scorer in NBA playoff history on his way to helping the Cavaliers ease into a third straight NBA Finals series on Thursday.
James entered Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the host Boston Celtics on Thursday needing 28 points to surpass Jordan (5,987 points).
He reached the milestone in style late in the third quarter with a three-point jump shot that hit nothing but net.
It was a muted celebration in a road game, with the James three-pointer putting the defending NBA champion Cavs up by 32 points.
James promptly knocked down two more three-pointers before the end of the third period.
With victory in the bag, he sat out the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers routed the Celtics 135-102 to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-1.
James finished the game with 35 points to take his career playoff total to 5,995 points.
The 32-year-old, who is seeking a fourth NBA title, took 212 post-season games to surpass Jordan, a six-time champion who played 179 playoff games.
