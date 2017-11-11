Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

Formula one champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his Mercedes teammates were 'held up at gun point' on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Race in Sao Paulo on Friday. Hamilton said that the incident happened when the team members were leaving the Interlagos circuit.The Mercedes driver also revealed that a gun was held at one of the team member's head as well. Hamilton revealed all these through social media and his Tweet read: "Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken".In another Tweet, Hamilton hit out at the F1 officials for their negligence and wrote: "This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse!""We can confirm that a team minibus was robbed at gunpoint last night leaving the circuit. Valuables were stolen but most importantly everybody is safe and uninjured," Mercedes said in a statement, in the aftermath of this shocking incident.