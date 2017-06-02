Linesman Who Failed to Notice Maradona's 'Hand of God' Goal Dies
'Hand of God' (Getty Images
Sofia: The Linesman who failed to signal Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' World Cup goal against England has died, the Bulgarian Football Federation said on Thursday.
Bulgarian Bogdan Dotchev, a former player, was 80.
He is best known for running the line when then-Argentina captain Maradona leapt above England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to punch in the opening goal of the World Cup quarter-final in Mexico City in 1986.
Maradona scored a mesmerising second as Argentina won the match 2-1, going on to lift the trophy, beating West Germany 3-2 in the final.
After the England match, Maradona described his first goal as the 'Hand of God'.
Amidst fierce criticism, Dotchev always maintained he hadn't seen Maradona use his hand -- although Shilton and England's defence certainly hadn't been fooled.
However, he insisted that he never wanted to meet Maradona.
"He disrupted my whole life -- I'm accused even though I'm not guilty."
Dotchev was an international referee from 1977 until 1986, his career ending with that glaring error.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan & Umesh Spend Time with Family
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Spyder Teaser: Mahesh Babu's Hi-tech Spider Steals The Limelight
- Anil Kapoor Challenges Ranveer, Arjun To Beat His 'Red Hot' Fashion Game
- HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory