Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero Lead Star-studded Argentina Squad

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will lead Argentina's bid to resurrect their flagging World Cup campaign in crucial qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia later this month.

Barcelona star Messi and Manchester City striker Aguero were named in the squad by coach Edgardo Bauza on Friday.

Argentina face Copa America champions Chile on March 23 in Buenos Aires and Bolivia at Santa Cruz five days later.

The former champions are fifth in the South American qualifying table with 19 points from 12 games. Brazil lead the way for the 2018 finals in Russia on 27 points.

Only the top four are guaranteed places in the finals with the fifth-placed country facing a play-off.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Man Utd/ENG), Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes La Plata), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres/MEX).

Defenders: Facundo Roncaglia (Celta Vigo/ESP), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal/ESP), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton/ENG), Marcos Rojo (Man Utd/ENG), Pablo Zabaleta (Man City/ENG), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City/ENG), Julio Buffarini (San Paulo/BRA), Emanuel Mas (Trabzonspor/TUR)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona/ESP), Lucas Biglia (Lazio/ITA), Guido Pizarro (Tigres Monterrey/MEX), Ever Banega (Inter Milan/ITA), Enzo Perez (Valencia/ESP), Angel Di María (PSG/FRA), Angel Correa (Atlético Madrid/ESP), Marcos Acuña (Racing Club).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Lucas Pratto (Atletico Mineiro/BRA), Sergio Agüero (Man City/ENG), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune/CHN).