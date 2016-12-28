List of Tainted Officials Who are Heading Sports Federations in India

Here's a list of other tainted officials who are heading sports federations across the country.

National Rifle Association of India

- Raninder Singh, President

- Son of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

- Along with Abhay Chautala, he was accused of partying in Rio de Janeiro while athletes were struggling for medals.

- In June this year, he was summoned by ED for alleged violation of the foreign exchange management act.

Swimming Federation of India

- Digamber Kamat, President

- Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader

- Has been named by the Goa police as the prime conspirator in a bribery case involving US firm Louis Berger.

Kho Kho Federation of India

- Rajeev Mehta, President

- In August 2014, he was arrested in Glasgow on charges of drunk driving.

- He’s still facing an official probe over the misuse of Rs 15 lakhs provided by the Uttarakhand government to him in early 2000 when he was the president of State Olympic Association.

- Is said to have blessing of Abhay Chautala & Suresh Kalmadi.

Judo Federation of India

- Mukesh Kumar, President

- Elected in August 2013

- Last year he was asked by the sports ministry to step down for flouting the tenure guidelines of the national sports development code.

Netball Federation of India

- Vagish Pathak, President

- Had supported Abhay Chautala in 2012 for the post of president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Wrestling Federation of India

- Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President

- Is a former BJP MP from Gonda

- Faces multiple criminal cases including of rioting, attempt to murder, robbery etc.

Archery Association of India

- Vijay Kumar Malhotra, President

- Malhotra has been at the helm of the archery association of India since 1973.