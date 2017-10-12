Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, India vs Ghana: Off Side Saves India
- 05:30(IST)
OFFSIDE: Ghana put the ball in the back of the net but it's an offside and a big let off for the hosts
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: India certainly starting off brightly here, the crowd getting into the game right from the 1st minute. Coach de Matos also shouting out instructions to his players
- 05:30(IST)
Another attack from the Indians, quite a pacy start, India looking to hit Ghana with their pace
- 05:30(IST)
India's Playing XI: Dheeraj,Boris, Jitendra, Anwar, Stalin, Suresh, Amarjit (c), Aniket, Jeakson,Naorem, Rahul KP
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: Indian team going through a light pre-match training session, meanwhile Ghana looking more intense. They clearly have more to play for in this game, considering a victory ensures their progress to the second round
Preview: After a disappointing loss against USA, a spirited India gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the second game against Colombia, including the first ever FIFA World Cup goal.
Now, the Blue Colts will look to end the tournament in style as they take on Ghana in the final group fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.
Mathematically, India can still qualify for the round of 16. They need to beat Ghana by a big margin, and hope that US does the same against Colombia. US are the only team which has sealed their spot in the round of 16 and currently top the group with 6 points.
Coach Luis Norton de Matos termed Ghana as a physical and mental challenge but at the same time said his boys will go out to win.
“Ghana will be a physical as well as a mental challenge for us. They (Ghana) are a strong physical team who are quick on the ball. We would have to be on our toes for the entirety of the match, if we are to secure a win," de Matos said.
"However, the boys are ready for the challenge that will be thrown in front of them. We will give it our all and aim to create history once again," he added.
The likes of Aminu Mohammed and Sadiq Ibrahim in the flanks, and captain Eric Ayiah up front are likely to provide the stiffest challenge to the Indian backline. Ghana looked like the better team than even US in phases when the two teams clashed. However, the lack of finishing is something that will worry their head coach Samuel Fabin.
“We need to work on our finishing, we have a couple of days before we face India and we will use that time to work on it,” Fabin had said after the game against US.
He also warned his boys not to take the Indian side lightly. Boris ended the previous game with a bandage on his forehead, meanwhile Anwar Ali was seen limping out with the squad. India will need both these players to be on their A game against Ghana.
India’s star player Komal Thatal started on the bench in the last game, and it will be interesting to see if de Matos goes in with the same tactics yet again.
With the Ghanian defence expected to be physical, Rahim Ali might well retain his place in the squad. Goalkeeper Dheeraj is expected to have yet another busy night in goal, and he called on the fans to cheer for the team in even bigger numbers for the final group game.
“Against Ghana we will need a lot of support. We will give it our very best on the pitch. I expect all to be cheering for us like they have done for us. We won't disappoint them. Come and back the blue," he said.
Squads:
India: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal, Boris Singh Thangjam, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Sandeep Deshpande, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kumanthem Nonthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Mohammad Shahjahan, Aniket Anil Jhadav, Rahim Ali
Ghana: Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz, Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Out, Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss, Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.
