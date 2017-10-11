Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Iraq vs Chile in Kolkata

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

Catch all the action of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup match between Iraq and Chile through our live commentary.Defying odds such as strife and bloodshed and financial constraints, the Asian U-16 champions lived up to their billing in the continent with a spectacular display to hold two-time champions Mexico 1-1 in their opener on Sunday. Star striker Mohammed Dawood, who struck for Iraq after a buccaneering solo run, could be the man to watch out for, the way he troubled the Mexican defenders throughout the game at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. He could pose a few problems for the Chile rearguard, which looked sloppy to say the least against England and have to play out of their skins to put a lid on him.Having lost all their group matches in their only other appearance in the U-17 World Cup four years ago, the Iraqis got their first ever point in the tournament in the last game and that should be no less motivation going into this game.It remains to be seen whether Muntadheer Mohammed is fit after taking a knock towards the dying minutes of the last game. Coming to Chile, England were all over them and the South American U-17 Championship finalists could not register a single shot on target. To add to their woes, goalkeeper Julio Borquez, adjudged best goalkeeper in the South American meet earlier this year, was sent off and will be missing this game. "He is an important player and we will have to see who replaces him now," coach Hernan Caputto had said after the England game. Caputto stressed on working with individual players as they looked out of sorts on Sunday and lacking in ideas. The two teams haven't met before at this level.Iraq: Ali Ibadi, Mustafa Zuhair, Abdulazeez Ammar; Ammar Mohammed, Maytham Jabbar, Muntadher Mohammed, Muntadher Abdulsada, Abdulabbas Ayad, Mohammed Al-Baqer, Ali Raad; Habeeb Mohammed, Saif Khalid, Mohammed Ridha, Abbas Ali, Bassam Shakir, Mohammed Ali (Al Nagda), Moamel Karim, Ahmed Sartip; Mohammed Dawood, Ali Kareem, Alaa AdnaanChile: Julio Borquez, Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya; Gaston Zuniga, Matias Silva, Lucas Alarcon, Sebastian Valencia, Nicolas Aravena, Yerco Oyanedel (Catholic University); Maximiliano Guerrero, Mauricio Morales, Martin Lara, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste; Diego Valencia, Pedro Campos; William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mesias, Jairo Vasquez, Antonio Diaz O'Higgins