Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup, England vs Mexico in Kolkata: England on the Attack

News18 Sports Updated:October 11, 2017, 5:09 PM IST

17:15(IST) Till now it's been a positive start from England side. They have created chances on regular intervals. Looking comfortable in the box. 17:12(IST) Brewster gets a long pass from the defenders. But a wayward pass to Hudson, means a waste of a good ball. England needs to make the most of their chances in the Mexican box. 17:08(IST) Despite creating chances, Brewster has not been able to convert them into goals. He missed a few chances in last game too. 17:07(IST) Another chance created by Hudson. But that's a miss by Brewster. Hudson cannot believe what just happened. 17:06(IST) That was a brilliant ball by English mid-field. By Sancho misses the shot completely . 17:04(IST) Wasn't the best of corner kicks. No danger there for Mexico. 17:04(IST) England on the counter, Enter the box easily, but can't take a shot. This gets them a corner. 17:03(IST) Mexico take a corner, but the danger is warded-off easily by the English defenders. 17:02(IST) And the match starts. England committ a foul in the first minute. But the ball hits the wall. 16:54(IST) We are just minutes away from the start of the Group F match between England and Mexico. Teams are out for the National Anthems. Mexico have a point to prove here. But England are a really strong team.

PREVIEW: On a high after a flawless display against Chile, contenders England will look to sealing their berth for the knockout stages with a victory over two-time champions Mexico in a Group F tie here at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

The Young Lions, as they are nicknamed back home, rode Jadon Sancho's double to sweep aside an undercooked Chile 4-0 in their lung-opener on Sunday.

The English weaved a tapestry of neat passes to build up their attacks, displayed dazzling skills and ran like the deer, to make Chile look inferior in every department throughout the ninety minutes.

Sancho was magnificent on the night providing a sublime assist to Callum Hudson-Odoi besides scoring the brace in the space of nine second-half minutes.

Apart from Sancho, who is slated to leave the team after the group stages due to club commitments at German giants Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City's playmaker Phil Foden impressed too with former England coach Glenn Hoddle tweeting: "Just watched the under 17s beat Chile, very impressive set of players. Foden looked more South American than they did! Great start."

England were so good they did not need the services of highly-rated Manchester United forward Angel Gomes who only came on in the 67th minute when his team led 3-0.

Gomes, who is United U-18s skipper, curled in a delectable free kick in the 81st minute to cap off England's exciting Ashow.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was superb too and so was Chelsea's George McEachran.

Mexico, on the other hand, were a mixed bag against Asian U-16 champions Iraq. The 2005 and 2011 winners of the tournament were clear favourites against Iraqis but had to be content with a 1-1 stalemate.

Falling behind to a Mohammed Dawood strike early in the first half, the Mario Arteaga coached side tried to make a comeback in the second half and even pegged back through Roberto de la Rosa but lacked teeth to power to a win.

"It's not a surprise to us, the England win. We have to think of victory when we meet them. We have to attack and show the good things of Mexico," coach Arteaga had said after their first game when asked about England's margin of victory.

The two teams have not met before in this age category.



Squads: England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader

Mexico: VActor DAaz, Cesar Lapez De Alba, Cesar Rafael Ramos Becerra; Alan Luevanos, Luis Olivas Salcedo, Oscar Gatica, Carlos Jimenez, AdriAin HernAindez, Sergio Lozano and RaAl Zavala; Luis Avila, Carlos Zavala, Alexis Torres, Diego Leyva, Deivoon Rico, JesAs Alvarez and Marco Antonio RuAz Zarco; Jairo Torres, Roberto GonzAilez, Cesar Valera, Daniel Valdez.