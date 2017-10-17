GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Iraq vs Mali

Follow all the live action as Iraq take on Mali in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 17, 2017, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Iraq vs Mali
Follow all the live action as Iraq take on Mali in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
PREVIEW: Last edition's runner-up Mali will enjoy an upperhand over a gutsy Iraq in a tricky pre-quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Two-time champions Mali have had a good performance so far though they finished runners-up in Group B.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sangeet Som and Asaduddin Owaisi Lock Horns Over Taj Mahal

Watch: Sangeet Som and Asaduddin Owaisi Lock Horns Over Taj Mahal

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES