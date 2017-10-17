Live, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Iraq vs Mali
Follow all the live action as Iraq take on Mali in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
PREVIEW: Last edition's runner-up Mali will enjoy an upperhand over a gutsy Iraq in a tricky pre-quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Two-time champions Mali have had a good performance so far though they finished runners-up in Group B.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
