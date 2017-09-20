LIVE Japan Open: PV Sindhu vs Minatsu Mitani

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Japan Open: PV Sindhu vs Minatsu Mitani

News18.com | September 20, 2017, 2:49 PM IST
Newly-crowned Korea Open champion, PV Sindhu will take aim at a third Super Series title this season at the Japan Open. Sindhu, who had dropped the second game before defeating Minatsu Mitani last week in the Korea Open, will once again take on the Japanese in the opening round this week. The 22-year-old Hyderabadi on Sunday avenged her World Championship heartbreak by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a pulsating summit clash of the Korea Open to claim her second super series title of the season. Sindhu might meet world champion Okuhara for the third straight tournament if she can get past Mitani and the Japanese wins against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in their respective openers.
