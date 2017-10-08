Live, Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Oct 8, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Girish Ernak completes his high 5 as he gets Tushar Patil..Pune completely dominant on the night, they are up 32-13..
Oct 8, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)
Just not Jaipur's day today, as Jasvir is now caught in the right corner. Pune lead 29-13..
Oct 8, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Mondal now adds to his tally with a bonus point..Pune lead 27-10..
Oct 8, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Second half starts and Pune begin where they ended the first half, Deepak Hooda scores a terrific rolling point and escapes a Manjeet Chillar tackle. Pune lead 21-9.
Oct 8, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
We have reached half-time here, Pune leading by 10 points now, Jaipur have let themselves a mountain to climb here..Pune leading 19-9 at half-time..
Oct 8, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Mondal scores with a running kick on the thigh of Pawan Kumar..Extending Pune's lead by 11 points, they're up 18-7..
Oct 8, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)
Tushar Patil gets on the scoresheet as he escapes the clutches of Monu on the left cover, almost dragging him to the centre line..Pune still leading 15-7 though..
Oct 8, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Manjeet with a great tackle on Deepak Hooda, as he catches the trailing raider to score a point..Pune still leading 13-4..
Oct 8, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal gets a touch point as he gets a running hand touch on Girish Ernak in the left corner..
Oct 8, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal with a great run across the defense, putting Rajesh Mondal out of bounds..Pune lead 13-3 here..
Oct 8, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Manjeet Chillar gets the first point of the day for Jaipur, been a rather disappointing performance from the home side so far..Pune lead 11-1
Oct 8, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Pune are off to a great start here, as they inflict an all out on the Pink Panthers, they are leading 11-0!
Oct 8, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the second match of the day between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers.