Live Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

News18.com | September 17, 2017, 8:35 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.

Preview:

Jaipur Pink Panthers taken on Dabang Delhi in the match 82 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season in Ranchi. Both teams have been very inconsistent off late and will look to get back to winning ways in this clash.

The Panthers have won one, lost one and drawn two in their last four matches. While on the other hand, Delhi lost to Haryana Steelers in their last match at Sonepat and before that, drew with the Bengal Warriors.
Sep 17, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

The gap is widening between Jaipur and Delhi. The former inflict an all out on Jaipur and get three more points. It's 24-12 in Jaipur's favour.

Sep 17, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)

Half Time: Jaipur have surged ahead in a quiet first half. Delhi raiders' dismal performance continues. Jaipur ahead by 18-9.

Sep 17, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)

No real intention showed by Delhi raider as of now, while Jaipur is marching ahead slowly as Manjeet Chillar takes charge.  jaipur leads 14-8.

Sep 17, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)

It's been close to 10 minutes and no points from the raiders. Jaipur and Delhi are banking heavy on defenders. It's 7-7 right now.

Sep 17, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Defenders from both the sides not willing to give an inch to the raiders. Jaipur take early lead of 5-3 in the first few minutes. 

Sep 17, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

Jaipur draws first blood after four empty raids in the match. None of the raiders have managed to get a touch till now. Both teams starting off cautiously. Jaipur is 1-0 up.

Sep 17, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Both teams have been very inconsistent off late and will look to get back to winning ways in this clash. The Panthers have won one, lost one and drawn two in their last four matches. While on the other hand, Delhi lost to Haryana Steelers in their last match at Sonepat and before that, drew with the Bengal Warriors. 

Sep 17, 2017 7:53 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi. 

