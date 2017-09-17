Live Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.
Preview:
Jaipur Pink Panthers taken on Dabang Delhi in the match 82 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season in Ranchi. Both teams have been very inconsistent off late and will look to get back to winning ways in this clash.
The Panthers have won one, lost one and drawn two in their last four matches. While on the other hand, Delhi lost to Haryana Steelers in their last match at Sonepat and before that, drew with the Bengal Warriors.
