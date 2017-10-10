Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs DPR Korea: Brazil Start Brightly

News18 Sports Updated:October 10, 2017, 8:29 PM IST

20:40(IST) Brazil having 74% possession so far, and 7 shots in total. But the goal column is still empty for the South American side. That's the only stat Korea would care for as we aprroach the end of first half. Been a resolute defensive performance from them so far. 20:28(IST) This game might well turn into Korea's defence vs Brazil's attack, Korean defence giving absolutely no space at the back for the Brazilians to operate. Brazilians need to be wary of the counter-attack though, as Korea almost broke through. 26 minutes gone and it's still 0-0. 20:20(IST) Brazil interlinking beautifully here, showing the samba style of football. Paulinho doing a 1-2 with Weverson but Paulinho's final shot lacked the power that was required. It looks as if the Korean defence will have to put in a shift if the Asian side is to get anything from this game. 20:15(IST) Paulinho gets a shot away from nowhere, generates a lot of power and the shot goes just wide of the post! 14 minutes gone, and Brazil have clearly been the dominant side so far, but that was expected. THey have almost 80% possession but DPR Korea haven't been completely outplayed yet. Score importantly is still 0-0 20:04(IST) Super save! Korean goalkeeper Sin Tae Song is expected to have a busy day, and he is called into action in the second minute as Lincoln is put through with a beautful through ball by Brenner. Lincoln tries to fool the keeper, but Sin Tae Song reads it well and saves it brilliantly. 20:02(IST) Korea start well, and earn a free kick in a dangerous position. Kim curls in the ball but Kye Tam heads it over the bar. 19:46(IST) The DPR Korea line up for today is as follow: SIN Tae Song (GK), KIM Kyong Sok, KYE Tam, SIN Kwang Sok, HAN Kyong Hun, KIM Hwi Hwang, KIM Chung Jin, RI Kang Guk, CHA Kwang, YUN Min (C),KWON Nam Hyok. 19:45(IST) The line-ups are in, and this is the Brazil line-up for today's game GABRIEL BRAZAO (GK), WESLEY, VITAO (C), LUCAS HALTER, VICTOR BOBSIN, WEVERSON, PAULINHO, MARCOS ANTONIO, LINCOLN, ALAN,BRENNER 19:39(IST) Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the second Group C game of the day, as Brazil take on DPR Korea. A win for the Brazilians here will certainly confirm their place in the round of 16. DPR Korea, after losing to Niger will be playing for survival against the South American giants.

PREVIEW: An opening marquee match in their bag, hot favourites Brazil would seek to seal an early knock-out berth by beating unfancied North Korea in their second FIFA U-17 World Cup group game. Brazil made a strong statement of their top title contender status with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the Group D marquee clash on October 7, and they would now look to build on the winning momentum.

Seeking their fourth title triumph, Brazil produced a dominating performance against another title contender and European champions, Spain, in a highly anticipated match.

Brazil, who arrived more than 10 days before their first match, were also able to withstand the humid conditions in Kochi better than their Spanish counterparts. Despite conceding an early goal, Brazil were able to rally against a quality Spain side which have at least nine players from their country's top two academies of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

There is no doubt Brazil will start as clear favourites against North Korea whose morale must be down after losing to debutants Niger by a solitary goal in their opening match. The football team from the reclusive country was the second best for most part of the match and it rarely threatened the opposition goal. North Korea, who are never known to play an attacking brand of football, will most likely adopt a defensive game plan. It remains to be seen how they stop Brazil, known for their attacking flare, from scoring goals.

The Brazil attacking trio of Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner were difficult to stop by the technically sound Spain defenders and it will be interesting to see how the North Koreans match upto them. The two sides have played twice earlier in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and on both occasions, and Brazil have emerged victorious. In the 2005 edition in Peru, Brazil had beaten North Korea 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals after ending the regulation time 1-1. Two years later in South Korea, Brazil had thrashed the North Koreans 6-1 in a group match.

Teams (From):

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.