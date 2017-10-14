GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs Honduras

Follow all the live action as France take on Honduras in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Updated:October 14, 2017, 4:47 PM IST
Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs Honduras
France U-17 Team celebrate win against New Caledonia (Image: FIFA/Twitter)
PREVIEW: Honduras will face a must-win encounter in order to book a berth in the knock-out stages when they take on France in a Group E fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.
Honduras, who are at the third spot in the group with three points, will look to overcome the France test to qualify for the Round of 16.
In case New Caledonia manage to shock Japan in Saturday's other Group E clash, a win for Honduras will see them finish the first round as one of the top two teams in the group.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

