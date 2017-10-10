Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany vs Iran

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:37 Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi

2:11 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

2:35 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

2:45 Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh

3:1 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

3:19 Offside - Iran : Younes Delfi

3:0 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

4:28 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

5:22 Foul - Germany : Yannik Keitel

5:53 Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh

5:0 Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh

6:5 On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

6:9 On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi

6:9 Goal - Iran : Younes Delfi

8:23 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

8:42 Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

8:47 On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

9:22 Foul - Germany : Yannik Keitel

10:28 On Target - Germany : Noah Awuku

11:6 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

11:23 On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

12:12 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

12:26 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

13:3 Cross - Germany : Dominik Becker

14:44 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

14:59 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

15:16 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

15:22 Foul - Germany : Eric Majetschak

15:50 Free Kick - Iran : Younes Delfi

15:56 On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi

16:5 Foul - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi

18:11 Free Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

18:42 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

18:59 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

19:35 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

19:45 Cross - Iran : Taha Shariati

19:50 On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

20:22 On Target - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi

20:45 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

21:16 Corner - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi

22:13 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

22:24 Foul - Germany : John Yeboah

22:48 Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh

23:4 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

23:24 Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

23:40 Free Kick - Germany : Jann Arp

24:10 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

25:6 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

25:12 On Target - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

26:36 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

26:44 Off Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

26:53 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

27:16 On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

27:28 Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

27:58 Yellow Card - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

28:1 Free Kick - Germany : Jan Boller

29:21 Corner - Germany : Eric Majetschak

29:30 Off Target - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

29:0 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

30:5 Foul - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

30:12 Free Kick - Germany : Lars Mai

30:39 Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

31:23 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

31:0 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

32:51 Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi

33:31 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

33:40 Foul - Iran : Ali Satavi

34:18 Free Kick - Germany : Eric Majetschak

34:23 Cross - Germany : Eric Majetschak

34:53 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

35:14 Foul - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

35:35 Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

36:5 Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi

36:47 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

37:13 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

37:19 Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

37:24 On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

37:30 Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

37:32 Free Kick - Germany : John Yeboah

37:49 Foul - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

38:57 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

39:7 Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

40:10 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

40:52 Cross - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

41:26 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

41:42 Foul - Germany : Noah Awuku

42:15 Free Kick - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

42:16 Cross - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi

42:21 On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi

42:21 Goal - Iran : Younes Delfi

44:23 Foul - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

45:36 Corner - Germany : Eric Majetschak

45:41 Off Target - Germany : John Yeboah

45:0 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

PREVIEW: Germany and Iran will look to book a berth in the knock-out stage when they clash in a Group C league match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Both the teams have won their respective opening matches with Germany getting past Costa Rica 2-1 and Iran beating Guinea 3-1 last Saturday.During their opening match, Germany had a shaky start before taking a lead midway in the first half through their star striker Jann-Fiete Arp. Costa Rica fought back to restore parity in the second half through Andres Gomez.With the match heading towards a draw, it needed substitute Noah Awuku's effort to score the winner in the dying minute to give Germany full points. Iran, on the other hand, soaked all the pressure from Guinea in the first half and then came strongly in the second half and captilised on the chances that came their way to score a comfortable 3-1 win.Come Tuesday, Nicolas Kuehn, Noah Awuku and John Yeboah will lead the attack from the middle for Germany and Jann- Fiete Arp, who has been the leading scorer at home, will look to continue his run against Iran, who has a compact defence."We did not get the start we wanted. The boys were nervy at first against Costa Rica but settled down and went on to beat Costa Rica," German coach Christian Wucku said. "They have the potential to play better and I am looking forward to see them play to their potential against Iran who play a tactical game and have a strong defence."Iran, who play a defensive game initially and slowly open up the game in the second half, will be looking to repeat the same against Germany who look strong in their attack. Iran's coach Abbas Chamanian said: "Now that we have won against Guinea we need to counter the German as they are well organised in their attack and defence. We have worked out a strategy to counter and hopefully we'll succeed and win tomorrow which will see us into the round of 16."Luca Plogmann, Alexander Nitzl, Pascal Hackethal, Dominik Becker, Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Shaverdi Catin, Eric Majetshcek, Jan-Fiete ARP, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn, Luis Klatte, Dennis Jastrzembski, Yannik Keitel, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Mai, maurice Malone, John Yeboah, Jessic Ngankam, Yann Bisseck and Marian Prins.Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari Dehghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.