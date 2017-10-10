Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany vs Iran
Follow all the live action as Germany take on Iran in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Noah Awuku of Germany celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second , the winning goal during the Group C match against Costa Rica at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Image: FIFA)
During their opening match, Germany had a shaky start before taking a lead midway in the first half through their star striker Jann-Fiete Arp. Costa Rica fought back to restore parity in the second half through Andres Gomez.
With the match heading towards a draw, it needed substitute Noah Awuku's effort to score the winner in the dying minute to give Germany full points. Iran, on the other hand, soaked all the pressure from Guinea in the first half and then came strongly in the second half and captilised on the chances that came their way to score a comfortable 3-1 win.
Come Tuesday, Nicolas Kuehn, Noah Awuku and John Yeboah will lead the attack from the middle for Germany and Jann- Fiete Arp, who has been the leading scorer at home, will look to continue his run against Iran, who has a compact defence.
"We did not get the start we wanted. The boys were nervy at first against Costa Rica but settled down and went on to beat Costa Rica," German coach Christian Wucku said. "They have the potential to play better and I am looking forward to see them play to their potential against Iran who play a tactical game and have a strong defence."
Iran, who play a defensive game initially and slowly open up the game in the second half, will be looking to repeat the same against Germany who look strong in their attack. Iran's coach Abbas Chamanian said: "Now that we have won against Guinea we need to counter the German as they are well organised in their attack and defence. We have worked out a strategy to counter and hopefully we'll succeed and win tomorrow which will see us into the round of 16."
Teams (From):
Germany: Luca Plogmann, Alexander Nitzl, Pascal Hackethal, Dominik Becker, Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Shaverdi Catin, Eric Majetshcek, Jan-Fiete ARP, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn, Luis Klatte, Dennis Jastrzembski, Yannik Keitel, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Mai, maurice Malone, John Yeboah, Jessic Ngankam, Yann Bisseck and Marian Prins.
Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari Dehghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Offside - Iran : Younes Delfi
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Foul - Germany : Yannik Keitel
Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh
On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi
Goal - Iran : Younes Delfi
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Foul - Germany : Yannik Keitel
On Target - Germany : Noah Awuku
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Germany : Dominik Becker
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Foul - Germany : Eric Majetschak
Free Kick - Iran : Younes Delfi
On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi
Foul - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi
Free Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Cross - Iran : Taha Shariati
On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
On Target - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Corner - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Foul - Germany : John Yeboah
Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann
Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
Free Kick - Germany : Jann Arp
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
On Target - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Off Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann
On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
Yellow Card - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
Free Kick - Germany : Jan Boller
Corner - Germany : Eric Majetschak
Off Target - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Foul - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Free Kick - Germany : Lars Mai
Foul - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Ghaderi
Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Foul - Iran : Ali Satavi
Free Kick - Germany : Eric Majetschak
Cross - Germany : Eric Majetschak
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Foul - Germany : Alexander Nitzl
Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Free Kick - Germany : John Yeboah
Foul - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Cross - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Foul - Germany : Noah Awuku
Free Kick - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
Cross - Iran : Mohamad Sharifi
On Target - Iran : Younes Delfi
Goal - Iran : Younes Delfi
Foul - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Corner - Germany : Eric Majetschak
Off Target - Germany : John Yeboah
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Alumni' MS Dhoni Continues to Inspire Students at School
- Ranveer, Deepika React To Massive Response To Padmavati Trailer
- Shanghai Masters: Kyrgios Quits Match After Losing Tie-breaker
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- From Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Sridevi, Celebrities Who Wowed In Traditional Attires