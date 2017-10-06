Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs USA: Valiant India Down 0-3 Now
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
CHANCE: India come so close to scoring again, a shot from substitute was heading to the top corner but caught the head of Durkin and went out for a corner. Anwar then hit the post from the corner
- 05:30(IST)
CHANCE: Good link up between Aniket Jadhav and Komal Thatal and the Indian teamalmost got a goal
- 05:30(IST)
SKILL: Two brilliant entries 9into the USA penalty box and the entire stadium was up on its feet. It didn't result in a goal but India are giving a very good impression of themselves
- 05:30(IST)
CHANCE: Komal Thatal tries to lob the keeper but hits that over the goal. That was India's best chance of the match. It was agreat pass from the mid-fielder but Thatal unable to keep calm in front of the goal
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen reporting from JLN Stadium: Chris Durkin hs doubled the advantage for the visitors, and the JLN has gone absolutely silent on this Friday evening. His volley off a corner came off the thigh of Anwar Ali.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: Unfortunate for the hosts again as the shot from the corner gets a deflection and and beat the goal keeper. Chris Durkin is the scorer
- 05:30(IST)
49th minute: Carlton manages to break past the last line of defence and tries to guide it low into the far post but Dheeraj comes up with another fabulous save
- 05:30(IST)
FIRST SHOT ON TARGET: Aniket Jadhav shoots from a distance but the ball is saved easily by the USA goal-keeper, it needed more power and direction on it. But these are good signs for India, suddently the momentum has shifted a bit.
- 05:30(IST)
PENALTY: Jitendra brings Josh Sargent Down insode the box and the referee has pointed to the penalty spot. USA score with Sargent sending Dheeraj Singh on the wrong side. Perfectly taken penalty and USA has finally broken India's resilience
- 05:30(IST)
News 18 Sports' Pratik Sagar reports from JLN Stadium If there was one word to describe the atmosphere,I would say deafening. Every time the Indian players pass or tackle, the crowd go berserk. The USA players isn't getting affected by that but it is surely helping the Indian players perform at their optimum levels. The lower tier fans have also started something like a Mexican wave. The upper tier fans have also joined in now.
- 05:30(IST)
The 24th minute and India has won their first corner of the match. Aniket Jadhav with a great run on the right flank.
- 05:30(IST)
USA number 10, Tim Weah, son of former Liberian star George Weah enters the Indian box from the left flank but some good defending from India thwarts the attack
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Pratik Sagar reporting from JLN Stadium: India have changed their formation to 4-4-1-1 and in the opening stages of the match, they are looking a bit disjointed. Andrew Carleton and Josh Sargent almost scoring for USA but Indian keeper Dheeraj saved the saved for the hosts.
- 05:30(IST)
Another attack by the USA team and it is like a flurry of bullets being shot at the Indian goals but Dheeraj Kumar has maintained his clean sheet. USA striker Josh Sargent shot straight at the goal-keeper from point blank range. USA should have taken the lead by now
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Pratik Sagar reporting from JLN Stadium: The Indian players have now come together in a huddle and so are the USA players. These young colts are about to make Indian football history. With the crowd chanting India Indian and Vande Mataram, it is only going to spur them on
USA on the attack again and this time it was from the right flank but the final cross left a lot to be desired from. India have spread the play now, there are more players moving up in the mid-field.
The most imp[ortant thing is not topanic here. Anything can happen and there is a lot of time
From the looks of the first match so far it seems India will have to follow the strategy that Greece followed in the EURO 2004. Defend till the end and expect that a goal comes through from somewhere.
The Indian mid-fielders are trying to carry the ball too far without passing and that is what is hurting possession currently
It has been one-way traffic so far and as expected USA has been dictating play so far. They are creating space on the flanks and also spreading the play wide cleverly. Both the flanks have been changing the line of play pretty well, but India's defence so far has managed to stand tall.
It is clear that India will have to park the 'proverbial bus' and keep defending for the 90 minutes
It will be a test of the young Indian team's skills as they look to compete against teams which have a much stronger grassroots system. But this is just a beginning for India, they should not be afraid of losing, instead Amarjit Singh teamneeds to go out there and play with all their heart and spirit
Till the match starts just take a look at the craze which this tournament is creating. Our correspondent Abhimanyu Sen caught up with fans outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium some time ago
FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP: INDIA PREPARES FOR BIG DEBUT
http://www.news18.com/videos/sports/fifa-u-17-world-cup-india-prepares-for-big-debut-1538849.html
The historic moment, something all of India has been waiting for and talking about, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he is not expected to stay for the 8 PM kick-off, which is when the Indian colts will be in action.
The Blue colts, now coached by the Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos, have travelled extensively over the last two years playing a variety of opponents in the process, and one of the teams they faced was USA, who beat them 4-0 in Goa just over a year ago.
There is no doubt that this is a very big moment for Indian football and the task on hand will be daunting.
USA have played in all the editions of this tournament previously, and with the likes of U-20 star Josh Sargent leading the attack, the task on hand only gets harder.
"It is a huge moment for India to be participating in the World Cup. But this is only the first step towards the future," De Matos warned while speaking to the media on the eve of the match.
"The players know very well what they are facing tomorrow, but football is a game where anything can happen. We have to prepare and know the strengths of our opponents and weaknesses," de Matos added.
The Indian colts will be led by the midfielder Amarjit Singh, who along with the likes of Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Komal Thatal will be expected to shoulder the burden of troubling the US defensive line.
But more than the attack, it is the defence that will be under scrutiny. India will begin without right back Boris Singh who is carrying over a red card offence from earlier, and it is up to the likes of Sanjeev Stalin, Anwar Ali and the USA based Namit Deshpande, who will have to hold strong in front of the goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh.
"The process starts at the back and it will be very crucial to defend well. Everyone will have to defend, because that is the way to get a result," said the coach on the eve of the opening game.
"We create chances, but unlike more established teams we take more chances to find the back of the net." The need of the hour is teamwork to ensure the World Cup dream does not leave a bitter taste in the mouth.
"We have made our sacrifices and worked hard to reach this place, and now the time has come for us to go and give it our best shot," said a confident Amarjit before he heads out for one final practice session ahead of the big game.
"It is essential to not panic in the game because otherwise it will be difficult to replicate the things we have done in training," the coach concluded. "USA are a very strong team in comparison to the Indian team. They have very potent attack, but we will work hard and try to make a game of it and make India proud."
USA, though will not be taking anything for granted against the hosts. "India are a very hardworking team and the home conditions coupled with the massive home support is bound to help them up their game on the day," John Hackworth noted.
One of the aspects that might be of concern to the visiting team will be the local weather conditions, but the young forward Josh Sargent very calmly dodged that bullet saying, "Last year we got used to the conditions pretty quickly and we expect the same this time as well."
"We go into the game as favourites, but we know that India are a good team who will work hard all through the game," he added.
When asked if it would be one sided affair against the hosts defence, Hackworth pointed out, "India’s forward line has some exciting talent and unless we can contain them it will be difficult for us to eke out a result in our favour."
"When we played India last year, we won, but the score line is not a true suggestion or estimate of the true potential of the hosts," quipped Hackworth.
Irrespective of the result on the opening day, the much-awaited debut at the world stage is likely to be the reason, world football’s 'Sleeping Giant' finally wakes up.
#amarjit singh, #luis norton de matos, #amarjit singh kiyam, #u17 world cup, #fifa, #fifa u-17 world cup, #fifa woorld cup live, #aniket jadhav #sanjiv stalin #komal thatal
