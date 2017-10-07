Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Iran vs Guinea, Goa: Teams Go in Goalless at Half-time

News18 Sports Updated:October 7, 2017, 8:55 PM IST

20:52(IST) That's it for the first-half here, Guinea coming the closest with Toure hitting the post but other than that, both teams have been quite level. Both teams absolutely soaked in sweat, as the sultry conditions aren't the best for football. However, the fans will be looking for some goals in the second half! Do join us in 15 minutes for the second half. 20:49(IST) Delfi with a great run inside the box, going past the Guinean full back. He looks for options but has none, so goes for the shot which is a poor one. Goes wide off the goal without threatening the keeper. 20:45(IST) Guinea certainly looking the more threatening team as we enter the final 5 minutes of the first half, but the scoreline still reads 0-0. Iranian coach might well have a few words for his boys at half-time, and will be happy to go into the break with scores level. 20:39(IST) Zaddeh with another dangerous looking ball inside the box, but the Guinea defence gets their head on it, and clear the danger. The defence looks rather good for the Guineans till now, 35 minutes gone and we are still looking for our first goal in this one. Though, you have the feeling that one goal might well be enough in this one. 20:34(IST) Toure with a terrific effort, gets the power but Ibrahimi with a great stop, although it was hit to his near post. He was lucky as the resulting corner almost resulted in the opening goal, but the effort is cleared from the line. 20:32(IST) Camara with a dangerous looking tackle there right outside the box, he receives a yellow card. Sharifi takes the freekick for Iran but it hits the wall and goes out for a corner. That was a good chance for Iran, and Sharifi looks disappointed with his effort. 20:28(IST) The game almost turning into a midfield battle now, fouls by both the teams are not helping with the flow here. 8 fouls already committed in total by both the teams so far. The game being a bit stop start now. 20:22(IST) Action at both ends here, Bangoura almost through on goal there, but Iranian defender gets a last ditched tackle in to stop him/. Then, Iran attack on the other end but Guinea defence was resolute with their blocking. 20:19(IST) Almost the opening goal for Guinea there, Fandje Toure with a terrific run inside the box, and the cross finds him. He times the header perfectly but it comes off the post. Unluck that for Guinea, Toure almost getting the opening goal. Iranian keeper was rooted! 20:16(IST) Iran with a freekick at an acute angle, and it was Zadeh who hit it fiercely inside the box, getting some curl on it but Sylla gets a strong hand on it and the ball goes out of the danger area. That was a good free kick, but the Guinean keeper did well. He looks comfortable for now. Iran slowly starting to grow into this one. 20:09(IST) Iranian goalkeeper Zadeh in al sorts of trouble there, it was an innocous looking long ball from the Guinean defence, but the goalkeeper seemed to have misjudged it and then didn't seem to know where his penalty box was. Luckily for him, it deflects of the striker and goes out for a goalkick. 20:06(IST) Guinea looking to pass the ball among themselves early, Guinea goalkeeper is just 14 years in age, and he will be looking to get an early touch of the ball. Iran not looking to press hard for now, which considering the humidity might be a wise tactic. The energy will need to be utilised effieciently in these sapping conditions! 20:02(IST) An amazing stat, as Guinea has only one player aged 17, where as all the others are 14 or 15. Guinea is the youngest team in the tournament, and should be among the most exciting teams to watch out. Let;s see how this one goes, we are just moments away from kick off now! 19:59(IST) Both the teams are out on the ground, and its now time for the national anthems. The ground is not exactly full, but a sizeable crowd is there in attendance considering its a non-India game and also none of the footballing powerhouses are in action 19:42(IST) The Guinea Side that will be turning out today is, Ibrahima SYLLA (GK), Samuel CONTE, Ibrahima SOUMAH, Cherif CAMARA, Issiaga CAMARA, Sekou CAMARA (C), Fandje TOURE, Aguibou CAMARA, Seydouba CISSE, Salia BANGOURA, Naby BANGOURA 19:40(IST) The Line ups have been announced and these are the players who will be turning up for Iran, Ali GHOLAM ZADEH (GK), Ali SATAVI, Ahmad JALALI, Amir ESMAEIL ZADEH, Taha SHARIATI, Amirhossein HOSSEINZADEH, Mohammad SHARIFI, Allahyar SAYYAD, Mohammad GHOBEISHAVI (C), Younes DELFI, Mohammad GHADERI 19:35(IST) Meanwhile, Guinea have a young team in the tournament, and are in fact the youngest of all 24 teams. They will be looking to spring a few surprises, as they have nothing to lose 19:28(IST) The Iran coach has said that the experience of playing in Goa during the AFC U-16 tournament will help his team. The team has participated in three U-17 World Cup's earlier in 2001, 2009 and 2013. 19:18(IST) Hello everyone, and welcome to our second live blog of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The action now shifts to Goa where, where Asian powerhouses Iran start their U-17 campaign against Guinea. Both teams are in Group C, along with Germany and Costa Rica, and will be looking to start their campaign with a win. Both sides are likely to focus on attack and that is what will make this game an exciting tie!

PREVIEW: Asian powerhouse Iran begin their campaign in the FIFA U-17 World Cup against Guinea in a Group C match. Iran will be making their fourth appearance in this

tournament. They have played here last year in the AFC U-16 Championships and finished second behind Iraq to qualify for the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Iran coach Abbas Chamanyan said his side's experience of having earlier played in Goa should help them in this tournament.

Iran are not new to the world stage at the junior level as they had earlier participated in FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2001 at Trinidad and Tobago, 2009 in Nigeria and 2013 in UAE.

They could reach the round of 16 in their last two appearances and are yet to make the quarter-final stages. And, the head coach is hoping that his side can go the farthest this time.

"We have a different side altogether that played last in the AFC U-16 tournament. We have 15 new players from the side that played in the AFC U-16 tournament last year. We play against the African side Guinea who are always physically strong and it is going to be a tough encounter.

"Our players are ready for the challenge and are looking for a win their opening match tomorrow," stated Abbas Chamanyan. Guinea, who are the youngest side in this tournament, could be the dark horses from this group and are out to surprise the teams in this group, which also has Germany and Costa Rica in it.

"Ours is a young team and want to prove themselves that they are no push overs in this tournament. We have worked hard to reach this stage and are now will try our best to win the tournament," said coach Souleymane Camara.

The Teams (From): Guinea:Ibrahima Sylla, Samuel Conte, Ibrahima Soumah, Charif Camara, Issiaga Camara, Fandje Toure, Lape Bangoura, Doss Soumah, Aguibou Camara, Djibril Sylla, M Bemba Camara, Seydouba Cisse, Salia Bangoura, Blaise Camara, Abdoulaye Doumbouya, Ismael Traore, Elhedj Bah, Naby Bangoura, Aly Soumah and Mohamed Camara.

Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi,

Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.

Match starts at 8 pm