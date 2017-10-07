Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Iran vs Guinea, Goa: Teams Go in Goalless at Half-time
05:30(IST)
That's it for the first-half here, Guinea coming the closest with Toure hitting the post but other than that, both teams have been quite level. Both teams absolutely soaked in sweat, as the sultry conditions aren't the best for football. However, the fans will be looking for some goals in the second half! Do join us in 15 minutes for the second half.
05:30(IST)
Guinea: Ibrahima SYLLA (GK), Samuel CONTE, Ibrahima SOUMAH, Cherif CAMARA, Issiaga CAMARA, Sekou CAMARA (C), Fandje TOURE, Aguibou CAMARA, Seydouba CISSE, Salia BANGOURA, Naby BANGOURA.
05:30(IST)
Iran: Ali GHOLAM ZADEH (GK), Ali SATAVI, Ahmad JALALI, Amir ESMAEIL ZADEH, Taha SHARIATI, Amirhossein HOSSEINZADEH, Mohammad SHARIFI, Allahyar SAYYAD, Mohammad GHOBEISHAVI (C), Younes DELFI, Mohammad GHADERI
05:30(IST)
"Our players are ready for the challenge and are looking for a win their opening match tomorrow," stated Abbas Chamanyan. Guinea, who are the youngest side in this tournament, could be the dark horses from this group and are out to surprise the teams in this group, which also has Germany and Costa Rica in it. "Ours is a young team and want to prove themselves that they are no push overs in this tournament. We have worked hard to reach this stage and are now will try our best to win the tournament," said coach Souleymane Camara.
05:30(IST)
They have played here last year in the AFC U-16 Championships and finished second behind Iraq to qualify for the U-17 FIFA World Cup. Iran coach Abbas Chamanyan said his side's experience of having earlier played in Goa should help them in this tournament. Iran are not new to the world stage at the junior level as they had earlier participated in FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2001 at Trinidad and Tobago, 2009 in Nigeria and 2013 in UAE. They could reach the round of 16 in their last two appearances and are yet to make the quarter-final stages. And, the head coach is hoping that his side can go the farthest this time.
Zaddeh with another dangerous looking ball inside the box, but the Guinea defence gets their head on it, and clear the danger. The defence looks rather good for the Guineans till now, 35 minutes gone and we are still looking for our first goal in this one. Though, you have the feeling that one goal might well be enough in this one.
Iran with a freekick at an acute angle, and it was Zadeh who hit it fiercely inside the box, getting some curl on it but Sylla gets a strong hand on it and the ball goes out of the danger area. That was a good free kick, but the Guinean keeper did well. He looks comfortable for now. Iran slowly starting to grow into this one.
Iranian goalkeeper Zadeh in al sorts of trouble there, it was an innocous looking long ball from the Guinean defence, but the goalkeeper seemed to have misjudged it and then didn't seem to know where his penalty box was. Luckily for him, it deflects of the striker and goes out for a goalkick.
Guinea looking to pass the ball among themselves early, Guinea goalkeeper is just 14 years in age, and he will be looking to get an early touch of the ball. Iran not looking to press hard for now, which considering the humidity might be a wise tactic. The energy will need to be utilised effieciently in these sapping conditions!
Hello everyone, and welcome to our second live blog of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The action now shifts to Goa where, where Asian powerhouses Iran start their U-17 campaign against Guinea. Both teams are in Group C, along with Germany and Costa Rica, and will be looking to start their campaign with a win. Both sides are likely to focus on attack and that is what will make this game an exciting tie!
The Teams (From): Guinea:Ibrahima Sylla, Samuel Conte, Ibrahima Soumah, Charif Camara, Issiaga Camara, Fandje Toure, Lape Bangoura, Doss Soumah, Aguibou Camara, Djibril Sylla, M Bemba Camara, Seydouba Cisse, Salia Bangoura, Blaise Camara, Abdoulaye Doumbouya, Ismael Traore, Elhedj Bah, Naby Bangoura, Aly Soumah and Mohamed Camara.
Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi,
Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.
Match starts at 8 pm
