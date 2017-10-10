Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs Niger: Abel Ruiz Opens the Scoring

News18 Sports Updated:October 10, 2017, 5:22 PM IST

17:18(IST) Superb save by Lawali, it was a fierce hit by Cesar Gelabert from the centre of the box, after a good cross from Abel Ruiz. Lawali spreading himself well and the ball hits him. 18 minutes gone and it's still 0-0. 17:12(IST) Abel Ruiz with a great driving shot from outside the box, but its hit straight at keeper. Spain's first real effort but it doesn't produce the desired result. 11 minutes gone and its 0-0. 17:07(IST) Spain certainly starting on the front foot so far, having close to 70% possession with 5 minutes gone but they haven't really threatened the Niger goal as much as they would have liked. Niger goalkeeper hasn't had a saved to made so far! 7 minutes gone, and its 0-0. 17:01(IST) And we are off! Spain kick off in what is a must win game against Nisger, they are playing in the famous red while Niger are playing in white. 16:53(IST) The Niger line-up is as follow Khaled LAWALI (GK), Yacine WA MASSAMBA, Farouk IDRISSA, Habibou SOFIANE, Karim TINNI (C), Djibrilla IBRAHIM, Kader ABOUBACAR, Rachid SOUMANA, Ibrahim BOUBACAR, Ibrahim NAMATA, Salim ABDOURAHMANE 16:50(IST) The line-ups for the game are out, and this is the Spanish starting XI Alvaro FERNANDEZ (GK), MATEU JAUME, Juan MIRANDA, Hugo GUILLAMON, Victor CHUST, Antonio BLANCO, Ferran TORRES, Mohamed MOUKHLISS,Abel RUIZ (C), Sergio GOMEZ, Cesar GELABERT. 16:39(IST) Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! It's a must win game today for Spain, who lost the first match to Brazil after taking the early lead. Niger meanwhile can seal their progress to the next round, if they manage to upset Spain. This promises to be a thrilling encounter, and we will bring you all the live updates from Kochi!

PREVIEW: European champions Spain would look to bounce back from their opening match defeat and notch up a win when they take on African debutants Niger in their group match. Spain, who have several players from their country's top two football academies of La Masia and Real Madrid, were beaten 1-2 by South American champions and hot favourites Brazil in their first Group D match.

The Spaniards took an early lead but allowed the Brazillians to come back into the match and score two goals. They will now have to shrug off that defeat and beat Niger at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to assert their title ambitions.

Any slip up by Spain, who are chasing their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup triumph, against an upbeat Niger may lead to complications in the race for a knock-out berth. Spain, who had five players from the famous La Masia academy and four from Real Madrid academy, were hit hard by the high humidity of Kochi in the clash against Brazil.

They were not among those who arrived early to acclimatise to the Indian conditions but they will have to shrug off all these issues. Brazil never allowed them to showcase their famous 'tiki-taka' style of play. The likes of Barcelona's youth team player and captain Abel Ruiz and Valencia starlet Ferran Torres will have to step up and deliver tomorrow on that promise.

Ruiz is an attacking player and was one of the La Masia talents courted by top premier league clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. He racked up a record 16 goals in the recently-concluded EURO U-17 competition and is considered one of the most exciting talents in the country.

He is more than just a goalscorer. It was under his leadership that Spain won their ninth UEFA European U 17 Championships earlier this year. The 17-year-old Torres is another bright prospect at the moment and two La Liga giants -- Barcelona and Real Madrid -- have shown interest in the young striker.

Niger, on the other hand, are also upbeat after their maiden win in the U-17 World Cup against North Korea in their campaign opener. It will not be a cakewalk for Spain tomorrow as Niger have come into this tournament as the giant-killers. They sent five-time U-17 world champions Nigeria crashing out of the India event in the African qualifiers.

In the match against North Korea, Niger were no doubt the better side with more possession and more shots on target. They deservedly won with Salim Abdourahmane scoring the all-important goal in the 59th minute. But it will be a completely different ball game for Niger when they face the formidable Spaniards, admired for their flair.

Teams (From):

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.

Niger: Moussa Laouali, Yacine Wa Massamba, Mahamadou Mahamane, Nasser Mahaman, Farouk Idrissa, Ismael Issaka, Habibou Sofiane, Kairou Amoustapha, Rachid Alfari, Karim Tinni, Djibrilla Ibrahim, Yacouba Aboubacar, Kader Aboubacar, Rachid Soumana, Abdoulaye Boubacar, Ibrahim Boubacar, Ibrahim Namata, Salim Abdourahmane, Hamid Galissoune, Khaled Lawali.