Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
News18.com | October 26, 2017, 8:52 PM IST
Catch all the action from the Qualifier 2 between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 through News18Sports Live Blog.
Oct 26, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
The very next raid, Pardeep has a raid point, and that also means an allout for Bengal. It's 40-26.
Oct 26, 2017 8:50 pm (IST)
Bengal gets a bonus point. And Pardeep gets two raid points. One defender loses his balance, while the other gets a touch. It's 36-24 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)
Mainder comes really close to getting a super raid, but is pushed out of the mat isntead. That is one more point for Patna. It's 33-22.
Oct 26, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)
Maninder gets a bonus after the short break. Pardeep gets Surjeet in the following raid. It's 31-22 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)
Pardeep taking a breather at the touch line, after he gets a touch. That also calls for a timeout. It's 31-21 with 9 minutes left on the clock.
Oct 26, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal has a raid point. Then it is followed by a tackle point, where Manu Goyat is caught. It's 29-21.
Oct 26, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)
Patna with yet another point. Patna defence pounces on the only potential threat. It's 29-19 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)
And finally Pardeep gets caught by Bengal defence. Maninder then gets a point in do-or-die raid. It's 28-19 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Pardeep has made a habit of this. He gets yet another Super 10. Patna are running away with the match.
Oct 26, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Manider gets a raid point. And Manu Goyat gets two raid points for Patna. And here's an all-out by Patna as Pardeep pushes the defenders away. It's 28-17 now.
Oct 26, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)
And Pardeep starts the second half and gets a touch point too. Now that's a mistake from Patna defence as Shrikanth gets a super raid. He pushes towards the line with three defenders holding him. It's 22-15 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)
This game is heavily tilted in Patna's favour for now. Bengal haven't been at their best. Let's see what second-half has in store for them.
Oct 26, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)
Half-time: Deepak returns with a point. They need much more than that right now. Pardeep in the dying moments of the first-half gets a touch point. It's 21-12 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
And Bengal commit another mistake. Pardeep is proving too hard to handle for Bengal defence. They geta pomt, and so does Bengal with a tackle. It's 20-11.
Oct 26, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)
Manider finally does something. He gets a bonus point. But Pardeep does a hasty raid. Touches Bengal captain Surjeet, and gets a point with ease. It's 19-10 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)
With Super tackle on, Pardeep comes up with an empty raid. That brings manider to the raid, who has just one point tonight. It' 18-8.
Oct 26, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Pardeep comes and slips out of defender's hands. It's one more point aaded to Patna total. It's 17-7. They have a big lead now.
Oct 26, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Patna gets another point, as a defender accidentally steps out of the mat. It's 16-7 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Bengal have just 4 raid points till now. Pardeep alone has 5. That just shows the domination of Patna and Pardeep. And meanwhile, Monu gets an unsuccessful raid, which is followed with a point by Deepak. It's 15-7.
Oct 26, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Maninder gets a bonus, but is pushed out of the mat by Patna defenders. Both teams get a point. It's 14-6.
Oct 26, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal comes back on the mat as Patna gets a tackle point. But Bengal too back it up with a tackle point. It's 13-5 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)
Manu Goyat comes and gets a bonus point. Maninder gets caught again by the Patna defence. It's 12-4.
Oct 26, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)
And Pardeep Narwal has a rare unsuccessful raid. That makes the score 10-4.
Oct 26, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Bengal coach is a worried man. Manu Goyat comes for the raid but doesn't score a point. Maninder in a do-or-die raid manages to get a touch on the left corner. It's 10-3 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)
Vijay gets a point finally for Bengal. Pardeep has shown how he is going to play this match—fearlessly.
Oct 26, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
Maninder comes for the raid and gets pushed by the defender. Then Pardeep Narwal comes and gets a super raid. He tries to break the shackles of the defenders and touches the line. That's an all-out too. It's 9-1 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)
Now Deepak comes for the raid and gets an unsuccessful raid. Manu then stretches his leg to get a bonus point. It's 3-1 for Patna.
Oct 26, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)
Pardeep raids, and gets a touch point already. Maninder follows it up with a bonus. It's 1-1.
Oct 26, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)
Final words from the coaches and the players are ready. Maninder starts the raiding. It's an empty raid.
Oct 26, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)
So Bengal will get the chance to raid first. Pardeep chooses the side he wants to start on. We are just seconds away from the start of the match.