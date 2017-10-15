Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha.
PREVIEW: The calculation is pretty simple for Bengaluru Bulls in the league, if they have to progress to the next round. They have to win all their remaining three contests while making sure U.P. Yoddha don’t manage even a single point from their remaining two matches. But that is much easier said than done against the team from Lucknow, who come into this contest on the back of Rishank Devadiga’s record-breaking feat in their previous game.
Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar will have to fire from the start if the Bulls are to provide any sort of resistance to U.P. Yoddha. On the other hand, the equation for UP is way easier. What works in their favour is the form of skipper Nitin Tomar as well.
PREVIEW: The calculation is pretty simple for Bengaluru Bulls in the league, if they have to progress to the next round. They have to win all their remaining three contests while making sure U.P. Yoddha don’t manage even a single point from their remaining two matches. But that is much easier said than done against the team from Lucknow, who come into this contest on the back of Rishank Devadiga’s record-breaking feat in their previous game.
Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar will have to fire from the start if the Bulls are to provide any sort of resistance to U.P. Yoddha. On the other hand, the equation for UP is way easier. What works in their favour is the form of skipper Nitin Tomar as well.
-
13 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 292/650.0 overs 209/850.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs