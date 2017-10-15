GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

News18.com | October 15, 2017, 7:46 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha.

PREVIEW: The calculation is pretty simple for Bengaluru Bulls in the league, if they have to progress to the next round. They have to win all their remaining three contests while making sure U.P. Yoddha don’t manage even a single point from their remaining two matches. But that is much easier said than done against the team from Lucknow, who come into this contest on the back of Rishank Devadiga’s record-breaking feat in their previous game.

Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar will have to fire from the start if the Bulls are to provide any sort of resistance to U.P. Yoddha. On the other hand, the equation for UP is way easier. What works in their favour is the form of skipper Nitin Tomar as well.
