Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi.
PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi would look to put aside their disappointing campaign aside, and concentrate on their remainder of matches. They have already suffered 15 losses in the tournament, and are up against one of the most consistent sides of the tournament—Puneri Paltan. For the Paltan, though, it is an important game since a win will get them closer to the top spot in Zone A so they will want to leave no stone unturned in order to secure a win.
They have an in-form captain Deepak Hooda, who has been one of their most consistent raider, and also Girish Maruti Ernak, the side’s top defender. Another man who can do the damage with his all-round display is Rajesh Mondal. The trio will be a tough combination for Delhi to overcome.
